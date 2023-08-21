What is the use if only superstitious minds come out of the universities: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bangalore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked, what is the use of graduates filled with ignorance, who come out of universities, without scientific temperament and rational thinking? What use are they for the country and the State and the society Therefore he instructed the Vice Chancellors of Universities to equip graduates with a scientific temperament.

He was speaking at the meeting which was held under his chairmanship today with the Vice Chancellors of Public Universities and Senior Officials of the Higher Education Department in the Conference hall, Vidhana Soudha.

Universities should equip graduates who will lead the country scientifically, intellectually, economically and in a civilized way. If they come out filled with ignorance, they will not be useful for the country nor the State nor will they be useful for their future, he said.

As the GER ratio in Government Colleges, Private Colleges, Schedule Caste, Schedule tribes, and minorities will be recorded in UUCMS, information should be kept ready.

The Chief Minister directed to step up necessary measures and research to increase the enrollment ratio of students and improve the quality of education in districts like Chamarajanagar, Yadgiri, Hassan, Koppala, Kodagu etc. where the GER rate is low. The Chief Minister instructed to improve the quality of education at Mysore University, which is the oldest and the first university in the state.

