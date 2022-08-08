What made the Big B stand up and salute Colonel Mitali Madhumita



Mumbai: Appearing in the premiere episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, Col. Mitali Madhumita recalled her rescue mission in Kabul that won her a Sena Medal for her valour and earned her the distinction of being the first woman Indian Army officer to receive a gallantry award.

“In 2009, two of my teammates and I were sent to Kabul to teach English. There used to be a lot of attacks those days. One especially difficult moment occurred when our team was the target,” Col. Madhumita recalled.

“I ran there without any weapons or even my uniform. In the crossfire, we conducted a rescue operation and brought people to a secure place. We also sent the injured to different hospitals,” the brave colonel added.

Hearing her, the show’s megastar host, Amitabh Bachchan, stood up and saluted her for her courage and commitment towards her mission.

Col. Madhumita joined the army in 2000 on a short service commission and was part of the Army Education Corps. She served in Kabul as a part of the Indian Army’s English Language Training program. She has also been posted in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast.

Like this: Like Loading...