Spread the love



















What Part of ‘NO PARKING’ Sign People Don’t Understand? Cops Slap Rs 1000 Fine on Violators

Mangaluru: The next time you park your vehicle at an undesignated place, be ready to shell out more. There are many situations where it will be desirable to have drivers of motor vehicles not park or stand in specific areas, even if it only pertains to certain times of the day, or specific days of the week. The reasons for these restrictions can be extremely diverse, ranging from safety issues to problems with access which are caused by parked vehicles. In any case, it is the responsibility of the person or agency which desires to prohibit parking, to have such signage installed and maintained so that it can be clearly visible and thus complied with.

When these signs are ignored and motorists park in the prohibited areas anyway, that becomes a matter for local authorities to manage, and it may be necessary to issue some kind of penalty, as it would be for failure to comply with any other legal traffic sign. People often park their vehicles haphazardly, especially when their visit to a place is expected to be short. But these short visits cause major problems for other motorists. Only heavy penalties deter such motorists, and one such example is motorists parking on the Balmatta Road, from Jyothi/Dr Ambedkar Circle till Hampankatta, where cops have taken strict action locking the wheels of vehicles, and making the owner pay a hefty fine of Rs 1000.

Due to the ongoing road construction work going on LightHouse Hill road, all vehicles have been made to take the Balmatta Road starting from Jyothi Circle to Hampankatta, to and fro- and due to this police have erected ‘NO PARKING’ signs on this stretch of the road. But those ignorant motorists who violate the no parking zone are slapped with Rs 1000, after their vehicle wheels are locked. When these vehicles are parked illegally it affects the smooth flow of traffic, due to this road being used by heavy traffic on both ways.

Few days ago when journos posted photos of vehicles parked on this stretch of No Parking zone, in response DCP Hariram Shankar said, “Since many of these are new to the area, we have been mostly asking people to remove their vehicles instead of issuing challans. Very soon we will penalize those motorits who park illegally, and since yesterday (Friday) we started to penalize buses also which stopped wherever they like–this is a gradual process. We will monitor the situation and take action against violators”.

Like this: Like Loading...