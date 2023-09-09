What Went Up Illegally Came Down Legally! MCC Remove Unauthorized Flex Hoardings/Banners

Mangaluru: This has been nothing like a Nataka (drama) now and then, where Mangaluru City corporation gets into action to remove illegal flex hoardings and banners-and the officials were all sleeping when a bunch of banners/hoardings were installed during the last few days, before religious festivals. Team Mangalorean appreciates the move taken by DK Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, recently where he had directed Mangaluru City Corporation and urban local bodies to conduct a survey of authorized and unauthorized flex, hoardings and take steps to remove those which pose danger to public and property. The direction comes after many hoardings came crashing down in the city following gusty winds recently. After the officials took action, the City looked clean and environmentally friendly.

However, in recent days once again the illegal hoardings/banners are mushrooming in town, posing danger to the commuters. MCC needs to first sensitize people, but also subsequently take action against those violating the rule. A similar drive should be initiated in remote areas too. It might be recalled that there were cases of accidents because of banners and publicity material on main roads that sometimes disrupted the view of motorists. Even these hoardings which are erected unscientifically come crashing down during heavy winds and rains, just a couple of months ago. The illegal hoardings and banners pitched indiscriminately along the road are causing a nuisance. They cause inconvenience to the general public. Many of these hoardings and banners are put up in gross violation of civic sense and also civic law.

If you are wondering what had to all those banners/Hoardings/buntings that were hanging on the city electric/telephone poles, mainly at prominent locations in the City- that’s because Mangaluru City Corporation carried out a drive to remove all the illegal hoardings, cut-outs and banners in the heart of the City. Seems like the city officials have woken up again to tackle the menace of illegal banners and buntings that mushroom at important junctions. The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Saturday 9 September launched a mass drive to clear all unauthorised flex, buntings, banners, cut-outs and other publicity materials erected in public places of the city.

MCC commissioner Anand C L said that the city corporation has formed a task force involving three separate teams of officials to carry out the drives in 60 wards of the city corporation. “We have been receiving complaints from the public regarding the unauthorised flex, buntings, banners and cut-outs that are placed by the side of roads and the median that leads the city to lose its beauty. Further, such materials also pose a threat during rain and strong winds, leading to potential vehicle damage. Hence, I have directed officials of the revenue, health and engineering sections of the MCC to conduct mass drives on Saturday and Sunday,” the commissioner said.

Leaning Hoardings could Face Risk for Pedestrians/Commuters if they fall during Heavy Winds/Rain

He said the executive engineer has been directed to arrange all necessary equipment including earth mover machines and labourers to carry out the drives. “The teams have been directed to submit an action taken report regarding the drives within three days,” he added. Three teams of the task force will be headed by Vani Alva, Zonal Commissioner, of Surathkal zone (forward number one to 20), Devendrappa Parari, Revenue Officer (for ward numbers 21 to 40), and Ms Rekha Shetty, Zonal Commissioner, of Kadri zone (for ward number 41 to 60).

K Sushanth, Revenue Officer, said that the teams have already begun drives to clear unauthorised flex, buntings, banners and cut-outs in the city. Separate zone-wise lists of all authorised advertisements have been prepared and spot verification is being done to ensure whether such materials are placed in the space allotted by the city corporation. Further, the measurement of such authorised materials also will be checked. Meanwhile, separate lists of all unauthorised advertisements have also been prepared and such materials will be removed, he said.

Most of the illegal banners carry advertisements of private enterprises, including those of fast foods, food products, coaching institutes, mobile phone companies, Astrologers, religious functions, schools/colleges admissions, cultural shows, congratcollegepoliticians, motor vehicles and jewellers. The MCC official further said that despite the repeated warnings, those who put the hoardings in illegal warnings failed to remove them. Many times, organizations and agencies are involved in sticking the handouts on either side of the road and electric poles, thus disfiguring the roadside and electric poles. Notice should be issued to all those who had erected hoardings illegally in the city and a case should be filed under the Prevention of Disfigurement Act. But that is not here by our lovely officials.

Many a time, those who put up the banners, and boards, do not remove them even after the function or programme gets over. Clearing such banners is great for the Corporation. If authorities fail to stop putting up banners and hoardings without proper license, then all their efforts for the beautification of the City will be futile. It is also learnt that some people get permission for certain numbers of banners/hoardings, but they display more banners/hoardings than they paid for. Not just now, MCC should have such drives constantly so that the city is free from illegal and way too many banners that ruin the beauty of the City.

