WhatsApp Audio Viral Leads to Brutal Murder in Udupi

Udupi: A man was brutally murdered by his friends inside his home in Udupi due to an allegedly shared and viral WhatsApp audio clip. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM on August 12, at 9th Cross, Subramanya Nagar, Puttur village, Udupi taluk.

Vinay Devadiga

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Devadiga (40), a local resident and painter by profession.

Accused Ajith, Akshendra, and Pradeep

The accused Ajith (28), Akshendra (34) and Pradeep Acharya surrendered to the police and are in custody.

According to the police, the accused allegedly entered Vinay’s house, attacked him with a machete and knife when he woke up, and killed him.

The murder was allegedly motivated by Vinay sharing a WhatsApp audio clip where a person named Jeevan verbally abused the accused Akshendra, making it viral.

A case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station. The accused fled the scene on a scooter after the attack.