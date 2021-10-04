Spread the love



















WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for many users

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, popular apps owned by parent company Facebook are experiencing outages in many regions and seem to not be working on either Web or their respective smartphone apps. A number of people have reported that the instant messaging platform and the social media applications are not working for them on Android, iOS and web platforms.

DownDetector reports a quick spike in the number of cases of WhatsApp not working for people across regions on October 4. Users are unable to send or receive new messages. Similar behaviour is observable on Instagram, where users are unable to log in, refresh their feed or send direct messages (DMs) or Facebook where users are unable to use Messenger. The issue has seemingly affected people late in the evening, with outage starting at roughly 9:15 pm IST.

The servers continue to remain down at the time of writing this article and Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are currently inaccessible. Users are requested to use alternate methods of messaging like Signal and Telegram until the apps start working again.

This is not the first time apps like WhatsApp have crashed. A similar outage in June took down popular sites like Amazon, Reddit and Twitch, while another in July took down services like Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, PSN, Steam and PayTm, among others. A WhatsApp outage was last observed back in March 2021. You can read more about it by clicking here.

