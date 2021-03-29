Spread the love



















When the MCC Commissioner said ’15 Feb’, He Might Have Meant ’15 Feb 2022/23′ to form….??

Mangaluru : This Mangaluru City Commissioner Akshy Sridhar has kept on fooling the members of MCC Civic Group, and activists of other organizations with his fake assurances of forming the Ward Committees- and many such of his promises have been broken, with the recent one being 15 February, which didn’t materialize also. In the meantime, he has coolly gone to his hometown to get married, thereby taking over a month of vacation. How nice? And all these activists and concerned citizens fumed by such delay and fake promises made by the MCC Commissioner, whom they had trusted and had good faith in Him, that he will get the work, and also MCC officials, are now under the banner of MCC Civic Group are all set again to intensify efforts for formation of Ward Committees- after MCC had failed to comply with High Court order despite 1200 applicants.

When the MCC Civic Group Team had met Commissioner Akshy Sridhar during end of January 2021, this is what he had to say, “Top 4 officials of MCC inclusive of himself will comprise the Selection Committee; Selecting 600 Ward Committee MEMBERS and subsequent inviting of objections is yet to be completed; 60 Ward Committees will indeed be finalized and ready to function as on 15th February, give and take five days”. Now it looks like a total “FAKE ASSURANCE/PROMISE’?

The MCC Civic Group, which was formed in 2015 to foster citizen’s participation in local self government, has resolved to intensify its efforts for the formation of Ward Committees by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). This decision was taken during a meeting of seventeen members of the civic group held recently. The group that had met also had applicants who had signed up for the ward committee for their respective wards.

The 74th Indian Constitutional Amendment Act enacted in 1993 has mandated institutionalizing citizens’ participation in Urban Local Bodies. Subsequently in 2019, the High Court of Karnataka in its order WP 53244/2018 ruled in favour of formation of Ward Committees with IMMEDIATE COMPLIANCE by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). MCC Civic Group was the Lead Petitioner to the High Court.

In August 2020, MCC Civic Group met the MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar asking for the formation of Ward Committees and Area Sabhas. He agreed and 4th December 2020 was fixed as the last date for submission of Ward Committee application forms. Subsequently, MCC has received over 1,200 applications. Now more than three months have passed, yet no Ward Committee has been formed. The Civic Group had met the MCC Commissioner, Akshy Sridhar, twice earlier, on 4th January and 5th February 2021, requesting for speeding up the formation of Ward Committees.



And now Akshy Sridhar has gone on leave till the end of March 2021. MCC’s inordinate delay is inexplicable and is grossly unfair to the citizens. A similar initiative for formation of Ward Committees in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was also ineffective, mainly because the Corporators were thriving by secretly including their ‘own’ people as Ward Committee Members. Hence, during the meeting of MCC Civic Group held on 14th March, it was resolved to make a fresh representation to Dinesh Kumar, the acting MCC Commissioner. They also decided that if this too fails to make any progress, then a new action plan will have to be formulated to achieve the goal of forming ward committees. Activities to generate public awareness will be undertaken.

One mobile number, i.e. 9945429394 and an email ID wc@mcccivicgroup.freshdesk.com (Email ID auto generate link https://bit.ly/3d6mvPB) are dedicated for the general public to call on matters relating to ward committee formation of all the 60 wards. Applicants as well as citizens can call or email their inputs, opinion and grievances. Online registration platform has been created at https://bit.ly/wca-form in order to bring all applicants to ward committees under one umbrella. Applicants may register themselves using the link .

The members also resolved to further initiate appropriate legal remedy to achieve the goal of Ward Committee formation, and if required, undertake protest. The members will henceforth meet twice a month and also form a Core Committee. At the meeting, Nigel Albuquerque and H. Prathapchandra Kedilaya were the conveners. Gerard Towers welcomed the members and Suresh Nayak gave a vote of thanks. Other members present were Bhaskar Kiran, Mariette Fernandes, Prashanth Mannagudda, Rosy Maria D’silva, Arun J. D’souza, Oswald Pereira, Rony Crasta, Ajoy D’silva, Meena Malani, Padmanabha Ullal, Anand Rao, Abdul Hameed and Jayaram Shriyan, among others.

In conclusion, in my perspective, it doesn’t make sense that when High Court has ordered to form Area Sabha Ward Committees, then why the delay and all the fuss and Nataka that is going on since 2019, and the concerned officials making a fool of the people who had put all the efforts to form a Ward Committee, thereby prevent the Corporators and concerned officials looting taxpayers money. What would be the proper solution to win this battle in forming the Ward Committee, when the person/persons who are supposed to act fast are taking their own time and further delaying the process. You never know, when things get on the right track to form the Ward Committee, chances are that MCC Commissioner may be transferred- Take my word! Games are being played or the Commissioner may be having pressure on him by the Netas. Nothing Less-Nothing More.

