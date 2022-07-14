Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way! Cyclist on a Mission against Single-Use Plastic

Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way! – Proven Young Cyclist 32-year-old Brajesh Sharma from Morena, Madhya Pradesh on a NATION-WIDE MISSION to bring awareness on SINGLE-USE PLASTIC and ORGANIC FARMING. He had made a pit-stop in Mangaluru a couple of days ago, and will leave for Dharmasthala, followed by other parts of Karnataka.

BRAJESH SHARMA

And here we have a young man 36-year-old Brajesh Sharma hailing from Sikroda in Morena district-Madhya Pradesh is not only the enjoying the benefits of CYCLING, but is also on a nation-wide “Bharat Paryatan” mission since 2019 to bring awareness on SINGLE-USE PLASTIC and ORGANIC FARMING. And a couple of days ago he made a pit stop in Mangaluru, and Team Mangalorean interacted with him to learn about his crusade on environmental conservation and organic farming.

Brajesh Sharma has so far covered nine states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, and will be touring various places in Karnataka. He has proved that “Where there is a will, there is a way” by campaigning to promote organic farming and ban of single-use plastic since September 2019 when he kicked-off his journey by pedalling. During his journey, he visits schools and colleges to create awareness of Organic farming and single-use plastic.

Brajesh with (Left) DCP Anshu Kumar Srivatsav (DCP-Law & Order) & Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar

Sharma has launched his pedalling campaign on 17 September 2019 from Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, and reaching Mangaluru he has already pedalled almost 36,000-odd km covering nine-states, including over 7500 places and 215 cities. Probably it may take another four years to accomplish his “Bharat Paryatan ” mission in order to cover the remaining states of India.

Brajesh with Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar

Seen L-R : Er Manjukeerti (AEE), Brajesh, Ms Kavyashree ( Architect) & Er Arun Prabha (GM-Technical), all from Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL)

Sharma, who was working at a private company in Europe, once saw a video where a bird was trapped in plastic. He then decided to embark on a drive to create awareness about the threat to life and the environment from plastic. For this, he chose to pedal his way on a bicycle throughout the world. He quit his job and took to riding a bicycle to spread awareness. Earlier, he also had to leave the para-military force due to an injury during training.

He has interacted with thousands of school and college students in an effort to convince them of the benefits of organic farming and the dangers of single-use plastic. He stops in villages and talks with farmers about organic farming and its benefits. Notably, when Sharma was in Mumbai, the lockdown was announced so he spent time in the nearby forest areas. Later, he met Deepti Shah and Krishnakant Parikh in Mumbai who expressed their willingness to join him during the campaign in Gujarat.

Brajesh Sharma is the son of Rajendra Prasad Sharma , a businessman and (late) Ms Meera Sharma, who was a homemaker, having three sisters and one more brother, who are all married and settled, except Brajesh is single. After BA graduation he joined India’s BSF from 2008-20123, but had to quit the job since he had a broken leg due to a bike accident. He had also worked at TCS in Gandhinagar, Gujrat, after which he worked for 3 years in Georgia, Europe until 2019, before moving back to India.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean he said, “Even though the state governments have banned and issued orders on single-use plastic, people are still abusing it. The ban has not completely come into effect at the ground-level, and in order to bring awareness in this regard I took up this crusade explaining to school and college students to stop the need for shunning single-use plastic as one of the means towards conserving the environment. Counting kilometres was not my goal; instead, I wish to spend more time with students and farmers explaining the benefits of environmental conservation, organic farming and other activities that protect nature,”

“I am happy that I have interacted with more than 30 lakh students and nine lakh farmers since I began my journey on various issues. I have noted that when kids are enlightened, they will naturally urge their parents to shun single-use plastic. It should be also noted that the country’s core strength lies in rural India and organic farming and both should not be disturbed. My aim is to reach as many children, adults and farmers, and see that my campaign against Single-Use plastic and Organic farming is proven fruitful and successful” added Sharma.

Seen with Good Samaritan & Police constable of Urwa Police Station Venkatesh

Regarding his stay when he stops over in each city or village, Sharma is reluctant to stay in hotels, instead prefers any road-side shelter including dhabas, temples, bus shelters and the like and many a times locals where he stops have come forward to offer him food and accommodation, after hearing about his mission. Like in Mangaluru, while he was travelling on National Highway Police Constable Venkatesh of Urwa Police Station meeting Sharma offered to stay with him, in his apartment near Urwa Stores, also providing him food. He said that he rides with just three pairs of clothes and buys new ones only after the existing ones get soiled or worn out. He said until now he has already spent close to Rs four lakhs on this journey, and now being totally out of his savings, but he will never quit his campaign whatsoever, as many kind donors have come forward to help him financially.

When asked about his stay in Mangaluru Sharam said, “Among all the places I stopped enroute my journey, people in Mangaluru have been friendly and very helpful. Mangaluru for the last two days felt like a home away from Home. The tradition and culture is amazing, and Mangaloreans are simply down-to-earth people and courteous. I wish to stay for a few more days, but I need to move forward with my journey. The heavy rains could not allow me to interact with students of Schools and Colleges, due to rain holidays. Overall I am happy with my stop-over in Mangaluru, truly a Heaven on Earth. Thank You, Mangaloreans!”

Escorted by Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean Brajesh Sharma met MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Er Arun Prabha-General Manager-Technical at MSCL, who praised the initiative of Brajesh promoting awareness on Single-Use plastic, and Organic Farming, and wished him all success in his venture ( HEAR TO THEIR MESSAGES ON VIDEO BELOW). Sharma’s nxt destination will be Dharmasthala, from there he will travel to other parts of Karnataka, and then travel to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and from there towards the North of India to complete his mission.

TEAM MANGALOREAN wishes Brajesh Sharma all success in his campaign for a Good Cause

