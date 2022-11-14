‘Whether You Will Win a Medal or Not, You are All Winners’- Dr Kiran Shetty at FMHMC Annual Sports Day

‘Whether You Will Win a Medal or Not, You are All Winners’- Chief Guest Dr Kiran Shetty-Medical Superintendent at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru Hosts Annual Sports Day held on 12 November 2022

Mangaluru: The Annual Sports Day of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College was inaugurated on 12 November 2022 by the Chief Guest, Dr Kiran Shetty, Medical Superintendent. Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay by hoisting the institution Flag and releasing balloons at the Father Muller Stadium. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator presided over the programme, and Principal, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, gave the welcome speech.

The sports oath was administered by Sarang paul, President Students Council. The captains of houses viz., Allen, Boger, Clarke, Hering, Kent and others participated in the March Past followed by lighting the torch by the university throw ball champions. The Chief Guest and the President of the programme shared their message and motivated students to take part in sports as well as physical activities along with studies.

Chief guest Dr Kiran Shetty sharing his experience involved in sports activities during his college days said, “Whether you have won a medal or not, you are all winners. In a long run, your active and continued participation in sports and athletics would pay you rich dividends in terms of fitness, well-being, and happiness. Sports, particularly team sports engender purposeful and meaningful social relationships. Man is a social animal; we need to socially connect with others. These social interactions with your friends and workmates provide you with highly desirable security, belongingness, and ultimately happiness. Therefore, winning or losing in sports or athletics is not at all important, but the happiness originating from the participation in sports or athletics is a highly cherished trophy”

Later the prizes for the group events were distributed by the Chief Guest and President during the inaugural programme. With great team spirit and enthusiasm, the students exhibited their sportsmanship by participating in all the athletic and ground events organized by the sports committee members led by Dr Hafis Sherief, Coordinator, Chennakeshava M.G, Physical Education Instructor and committee members.

The events included long jump, discus throw, 100/200/800/400m running, javelin throw, fun games, shot put, etc., Vote of thanks was delivered by the sports secretary, Gazal Mohammed, III BHMS followed by Institution Anthem. Rev. Fr John Vas, chaplain, and faculty members graced the occasion. The closing ceremony was held at 4.30 PM on the same day in the presence of the Administrator, Principal and the sports committee members. The winners were awarded medals and certificates for their achievements. Allen from team Hering was declared Best Athlete Male and Miss Brunda from team Hering was the Best Athlete Female. The Overall Championship was bagged by team Hering and team Allen remained the Runner up.