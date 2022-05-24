Which two teams from the playoffs will qualify for the IPL 2022 final?

This year’s TATA IPL has nearly reached its finals. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Supergiants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the four teams to make their respective places in the playoffs. With a net run rate of +0.316 and the highest total of 20 points Hardik Pandya’s Titans became the first squad to reach the playoffs.

The first playoff match will be held in Kolkata where GT is to face Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the IPL 2022 finals. Both the teams are well balanced and in rhythm presently. Playing in Eden the match will be profitable for the ones with large hitters and spin attacks. If we notice Rajasthan they have Jos Buttler, their skipper Samson, and D. Padikkal to sabotage Gujarat’s bowling squad. Again for a strong spin attack, they can take advantage of the duo; Ravichandran Ashwin and YuzVendra Chahal.

The opponent Titans are most likely to take advantage of the power play with their batters David Miller and opener- captain Hardik Pandya. Assuming both the squad keeps up their performance Rajasthan might have a higher chance since previously GT defeated RR by 37 runs and Rajasthan conceivably going to try to prevent it from repeating it now. Immediately if we focus on the eliminator match we have Kohli’s Bangalore and the newest addition Lucknow Supergiants.

In terms of the NRR rate, LSG is ahead of RCB owning + 0.251. So in the case of any surprising situation or rain interruption, LSG has a higher chance of making it to Qualifier two. However, RCB has been playing surprisingly well so they also own a fair share of percentages. It is to acknowledge that these two teams nevertheless possess shorter chances than Gujarat Titans.

“Lucknow batting for 20 overs without losing a single wicket on Wednesday was incredible. It’s not something you can ever imagine happening, considering the risks you take and the shots you play. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul always had the potential to do something special as an opening partnership but that was crazy and puts them in a great position to go on and win the tournament,” Pietersen quoted in a column on Betway.

Though nothing can be assumed since both Bangalore and Lucknow include star players such as Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohsin khan, and Avesh Khan. In terms of performance throughout the league, the chances of Gujarat and Rajasthan facing each other again in the finals will not be too surprising. If we run with our prognosis Rajasthan and Gujarat still have larger possibilities than the rest to win the trophy of TATA IPL 2022.

RR keeping both the highest runner and wicket-taker on their side puts them in an advantageous position. Also, RR holds the record for scoring the highest total of this year with 222/2 against the Delhi Capitals. However, for Gujarat Titans, they will have the support of their home crowd as the final match will be held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

But the struggle for any of the team will be to build runs on the slowpitch of Narendra Modi Stadium. So whoever qualifies for the finals perhaps finds it hard to attract a large number on the board to secure their spot as the winning team.