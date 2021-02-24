Spread the love



















While 1 Water Leakage Spot is Fixed, Now Water Leakage at 2-3 More Spots near Karangalpady

Mangaluru: As they say “Better Late Than Never”, after Team Mangalorean had published three articles on a water leaking pipe where gallons of water was being lost since three months, but FINALLY the officials in the Mangaluru City Corporation, including the MCC Commissioner and Mayor woke up to fix the problem in less than 12 hours after the third report was published. Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean was determined to get this issue rectified, and we succeeded in our efforts. Thanks to the concerned officials in MCC who heard us.



In spite of three articles published by Team Mangalorean in Mangalorean.com highlighting the water leakage due to a faulty underground pipe, resulting in thousand of gallons of water lost, for weeks our beloved Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar had shown TOTAL negligence towards this civic issue, but finally last week, they took the necessary action in rectifying the civic issue. In my third report I had even mentioned that both the MCC Commissioner and Mayor need to see the three awareness messages on Saving water (two highlighted by the Mangaluru Police on their LED display board) and the other one by the Lions club, near KSRTC Bejai bus stand- I guess they did, and respected and followed it wisely.

Now after the FIRST spot where the water was leaking due to a faulty pipe underneath, a few meters away we are seeing water leakage at two to three spots , and the water is seen flowing and collecting at the side of the road, making it hard for pedestrians to move. The leakage might be small, but water leaking 24X7 will result in gallons of water lost. While MCC claims that it has to collect payment of water bills in crores – and on the other hand MCC losing gallons of water due to faulty leakages, like this one, is something needed to be addressed. Water leaks are becoming a bigger cause for concern with corporations/municipalities desperately trying to conserve more water, while trying to decrease the amount of clean water that is being wasted through burst water pipes.

Old water infrastructure has been a problem for MCC with old metal pipes rusting, loose bolts giving way, and clean water gushing onto the street or into drains, costing a fortune in revenue. So how much water does the city actually lose because of this? A LOT! The City’s creaking water system is leaking thousands of litres every day in regions currently facing usage restrictions as reservoirs run perilously low during hot weather. Many times MCC warns residents to limit their water usage during summer, but don’t bother to fix leaky or faulty pipes that leak out gallons of water. If you examine some of the MCC water connection pipes you will notice some shocking results- most pipes in the distribution system in a bad condition. The pipes are either leaking and the dead ends capped with wooden/metal corks increasing the likelihood of water-borne diseases.

And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what a waste? Most probably when this stretch was reconstructed by MSCL, the labourers might have damaged the underground water pipelines, and now we are seeing the results of their carelessness. Team Mangalorean would like to bring to the notice of MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, Area Ward Corporator and other concerned officials to look into this civic issue and rectify it at the earliest and not like the earlier one, which took three months to fix the problem. Water is precious, Even a Drop Counts-so don’t let water get wasted, fix this problem soon. Thank You!