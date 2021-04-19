Spread the love



















While India is Agonizing from Covid -19, Politicians are BUSY in Electioneering

Mangaluru: “While Rome was burning, Nero was fiddling” is an oft-repeated saying. The present situation in India compels me to remember the above maxim prompting to exclaim, “While the country is agonizing from Covid-19 the politicians are busy in electioneering”.

It may not be improper to state that the manner, in which the measures and rules framed by the government to prevent the spread of Corona Virus impacted more adversely on people than the wrath of the Second wave of Corona itself. The lackadaisical attitude of few elected representatives has been playing havoc with the life of ordinary people. Few politicians are rumoured to have even taken advantage of the disastrous situation by way of collecting a commission on masks, sanitisers and ventilators as well, from the vendors. Even few ministers are reported to have been involved in this scam.

Irresponsive politicians may shy away conveniently from their responsibilities by simply attributing Corona Virus to the hardships of the people. The onus is also on the elected representatives to take care of the well being of the people in times of crisis. Did any politician perform his duty? Rules are framed to prevent the spread of the pandemic but were they implemented properly? The fact remains that the rules and regulations (Covid 19 protocol Behaviors) framed by the government to curb the pandemic were not being implemented strictly and indiscriminately.

During the recent election campaign in five states, the protocol behaviour was thrown to the wolves by the politicians. Thousands of people gathered without wearing the mask and no action was taken against the lawbreakers. Is it not irresponsibility on the part of the politicians to hold such election rallies at the risk of endangering widespread pandemic and thus endangering the lives of millions of innocent people?

One needs to practice what he preaches. But our politicians seem to think otherwise. It is ironic on the part of the government to declare a night curfew in some parts of the state and allow political rallies in certain parts of the state to facilitate election campaign. A chief minister, with fever, addresses a crowd of thousands of people with no mask. Is it not preaching something and practising contradictory? Similar is the state of affairs in the five states in which elections are being held. While people participating in the election rally were left Scot free, the ordinary man is booked and arrested for not wearing the mask. This speaks volumes of a double standard of the implementing administrative agency. It is the generosity of the people that they have been tolerating this sort of discrimination.

It is not at all a breaking of the rule if a representative of people holds a grand function unabated and violates all of the restrictions of the government! At the same time, if a person is found not wearing the mask in a petrol pump or in a public place he is booked for violation of rules. This kind of discrimination symbolizes slavery rather than the performance of duty without fear and favour.

Heaven would not have fallen if the elections in five states would have been postponed by a month or two in view of the grim and grave prevailing scenario of the pandemic of Corona Virus. But then, politicians have different calculations to suit to their selfish benefit. They feel it is dangerous to allow the school to reopen and factories to resume production, but it is safe to permit theatres to screen films to entertain. How logical and fair is this reasoning?

Karnataka Government has imposed Night Curfew of late. It is pertinent to note here that the LockDown last year have had a severe adverse impact on the economic status of India in general and trade, business and industrial institutions in particular, thereby worsening the condition of the routine life of the people.

The Karnataka Government should realize that it is setting a bad precedent by not following what it preaches. Allowing election campaigns on one hand and banning of holding of auspicious functions like marriage ceremony and birthday parties would be discriminatory and unfair. Replacing night curfew by day curfew would add woes to problems already faced by the people in general and business houses in particular.

The need of the hour is to implement strictly and indiscriminately the Covid-19 protocol behaviour and ensure that awareness is created among people about the importance to follow the guidelines. Instead, if the government envisages clamping of LockDown, it may prove to be the Downfall of the government.

By Dilraj Alva-President, Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association