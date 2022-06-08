While MCC Says ‘SAVE WATER’, Workers of GAIL Co Wasting Water by Negligence

While Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) Says ‘SAVE WATER’, Workers of GAIL Pipeline Gas Company Wasting Water by Negligence

Mangaluru: While there is good news from Mangaluru City corporation that Mangaluru citizens will get 24X7 water supply “Jalasiri scheme”, through the ADB-funded project, with the work order issued to French-based Suez and DRS companies, at a total cost of the project is Rs 892 crore; but they should also take action against the carelessness and negligence of the workers of this project and also workers of GAIL Pipeline Gas Company, who are doing an unscientific and shabby job.

At many places when they dig to lay the water pipelines or Gas Pipelines, they either damage the utility cables or existing water lines, thereby creating a mess and inconvenience to the citizens of Mangaluru. We have seen all these disasters in the past and are seeing them again and again, and nothing has been done to stop these two agencies at the helm of Water and Pipeline gas who are damaging water pipes where gallons and gallons of water is lost.

Recently the MCC water pipeline near Mallikatta, opposite to Lions Seva Mandir in the City was damaged, when the workers of GAIL Pipe Line Gas company late in the night around 11 pm while laying the gas line pipes, resulting in gallons and gallons of water gushing out and flowing on to the road, lanes and flooding many homes and apartment compounds.

Just imagine the water lost from 11 pm Tuesday 7 June till 8 am on Wednesday 8 June, when finally, the concerned authorities shut the water valves. And the residents in this locality are probably out of water until this damaged water pipe is fixed. It doesn’t look like a Smart Work in this Smart City when such projects are going on, the concrete roads/footpaths being dug, and once the work is completed, the area is left in a mess putting the motorists and pedestrians in hardship.

Along with GAIL pipe-line gas company workers, there are also workers of Jalasiri Water Project, who dig concrete roads thereby creating more inconveniences and hardships, both to pedestrians and motorists. And no one from the district administration nor Mangaluru City Corporation are raising their voice or taking any action, since the gas pipeline is a project initiated by PM Modi, and Jalasiri water scheme project is approved by CM Bommai – and our local leaders and officials are on the same boat.

While most of the City is dying of thirst due to low water supply during summer times, and here we have water being lost due to human error and negligence. Water leaks are becoming a big cause for concern with corporations/municipalities desperately trying to conserve more water, while trying to decrease the amount of clean water that is being wasted through burst water pipes. Locals say this is indicative of the volume of water being wasted and leaking out of the city’s aging water infrastructure or human error. If the leaks were fixed there would be no need to conserve water.

Summers bring shortages, even for those served by the city’s plumbing. Everywhere, the steep ascent of demand has caused a run on groundwater. Well owners drill deeper and deeper, chasing the water table downward as they all keep draining it further. And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what a waste? Hope this report will awaken the concerned MCC officials to sprung into action, and warn the workers of Jalasiri Water project and GAIL Pipeline Gas Company to be careful or face hefty fines when they dig or lay cable/pipes, so that not a single drop of precious water is lost.