While Mlureans to get 24X7 Drinking Water, Drinking Water Also Wasted 24X7 due to Negligence

Mangaluru: Good news is that Mangaluru citizens will get 24X7 water supply, Jalasiri scheme, through the ADB-funded project. The work order has been issued to French-based Suez and DRS companies and the total cost of the project is Rs 892 crore. The project envisages construction of 21 overhead water tanks in the City, laying of 800 km of pipelines, shifting of existing household connections to the new connections and laying additional High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) distribution lines in addition to the existing lines. Further, boosting pump houses and construction of a new filtration unit with 18 MGD capacity at Ramalkatte will also be included in the project along with a pressure relief valve for the distribution lines.

Work on this project is going on, with concrete roads/footpaths being dug, and once the work is completed, the area is left in a mess putting the motorists and pedestrians in hardship. Along with this water line project, the concrete roads are also dug by GAIL pipe-line gas company workers, thereby creating more inconveniences and hardships, both to pedestrians and motorists. And no one from the district administration nor Mangaluru City Corporation are raising their voices or taking any action, since the gas pipeline is a project initiated by PM Modi , and Jalasiri water scheme project is approved by CM Bommai – and our local leaders and officials are on the same boat.

A couple of days ago Mangalore City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mayor Premananda Shetty said that the city corporation has chosen Bendoor and Kannur zones for supplying round-the-clock drinking water on a pilot basis in the city. Speaking after performing ‘bhoomi puja’ for constructing an underground reservoir for storing 20 lakh litres of water at Lady Hill, MLA Vedavyas said that the 24×7 water supply in the two zones is likely to begin after a month. He said that the city corporation will check whether all consumers will get water supply with good pressure on the two pilot zones selected. The city has 54 water supply zones. The reservoir at LadyHill will get water from the existing underground reservoir at Bendoor. A 660 mm mild steel pipeline covering 3.20 km will be laid between Bendoor and Lady Hill for supplying water from Bendor to Lady Hill.

Water supply infrastructure is being strengthened under the scheme for the city. It includes building intermediate pumping stations at eight places, constructing overhead water storage tanks at 19 places, building underground reservoirs at two places, constructing a 81.7 MLD capacity water treatment plant at Ramalkatte, near Thumbe, and upgrading 1,500 km long water supply network, and 96,300 water supply connections.

Well said and assured by the MLA and Mayor, but they should also take action against the carelessness and negligence of the workers of this project who are doing an unscientific and shabby job. At many places when they dig to lay the water pipelines, they either damage the utility cables or existing water lines, thereby creating a mess and inconveniences to the citizens of Mangaluru.

Here is an example where water for the past few days has been wasted due the negligence of the workers by rupturing a pipeline, at the project near Roshni Nilaya/Fatima Retreat House, Valencia in the City, and gallons of water is stranded in the dug area- and no action has been taken. While most of the City is dying of thirst due to low water supply during summer times, and here we have water being lost due to human error and negligence. Water leaks are becoming a bigger cause for concern with corporations/municipalities desperately trying to conserve more water, while trying to decrease the amount of clean water that is being wasted through burst water pipes. Locals say this is indicative of the volume of water being wasted and leaking out of the city’s aging water infrastructure or human error. If the leaks were fixed there would be no need to conserve water.

Summers bring shortages, even for those served by the city’s plumbing. Everywhere, the steep ascent of demand has caused a run on groundwater. Well owners drill deeper and deeper, chasing the water table downward as they all keep draining it further. And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what a waste? Hope this report will awaken the concerned MCC officials to sprung into action, and fix this leaking water pipe, so that not a single drop of precious water is lost.