While opposing PM, oppn attacking country, says BJP



Hyderabad: Hitting out at the opposition parties, BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Saturday said that while opposing the Prime Minister they have started opposing the country.

Nadda was speaking at two days BJP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which started here on Saturday.

Speaking about Nadda’s inaugural address, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “While our president spoke about constructive politics of BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister he reflected on the destruction opposition parties are thrusting upon the people of the country. That the opposition is mostly family oriented. Opposition parties have time and again tried to ensure that the policies and programmes of the government which are dedicated to building a resurgent India, are met with destruction and disruption.”

“Nadda ji said that while opposing Prime Minister Modi, they (opposition parties) have started opposing the country. It is unfortunate that opposition parties are unaware about the responsibility.”

Irani also said that Nadda in his address paid homage to BJP workers of West Bengal and Kerala who met with many challenges and were slaughtered and assaulted, while party workers in Jammu and Kashmir confronted those who wanted to break India.

She further said that during his address, the BJP chief mentioned the pro-poor welfare policies of the Modi government.

“BJP chief spoke elaborately on government schemes on Jan Dhan Yojana which has provided economic support to close to 45 crore people, PM Awas Yojana which provided more than three crore houses, Ayushman Bharat and others,” Irani said.

She said that Nadda also congratulated the BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa for their majestic win in recent state assembly polls.