While others are ‘Family Parties’, BJP is Family in itself – JP Nadda

Udupi: “While others are ‘Family Parties’, BJP is Family in itself” , said Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP National President while addressing the Booth Presidents meeting at the MGM College grounds here on February 20.

Addressing the party workers JP Nadda said, “BJP has several exceptional qualities. BJP is the only party in the country today with ideology and philosophy. The party workers have established the BJP by working hard, and our decades of hard work and dedication have led to the making of today’s robust political party, the BJP. Today BJP is the largest political organisation in the world with over 18 crore members”.

Nadda further said, “BJP is the only party with an ideology and principles. BJP had taken forward the mission and goals of the Jansangh since 1951 when the latter was formed. We have been consistent and firm in our stand, goals and vision and today, the BJP is the only national party in the country. The Indian National Congress is neither an Indian party nor a national party. It is a party of the mother-brother-sister duo, while all its leaders and workers are just there to clap hands. The BJP started with the philosophy of “Integral Humanism” and “Antyodaya”. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s model of development is based on the basic ideology of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas”.

Nadda also said, “During the Corona pandemic, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India ran the world’s largest and fastest vaccination programmes that saved crores of Indians from the deadly Coronavirus. Through the Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna over 80 crore Indians got free ration which kept them from hunger, whereas in other countries, people died of hunger during the pandemics”.

Listing out various work and programmes of the BJP government in Karnataka, Nadda also highlighted the decisions taken to meet the reservation demands of the various communities. In the defence sector, Karnataka has around 70 percent share in helicopter and aircraft manufacturing in the country. As a significant achievement, 100 percent electrification of the Konkan railways is accomplished.

In steel manufacturing, India was in the fourth position globally, but today we are in the second position. In 2014 India used to import 92 percent of mobiles used in the country, but today India is manufacturing 97 percent of its mobiles while our mobile exports are also rising fast.

Urging the BJP karyakartas to strengthen the party’s roots along with the agenda of development, Nadda said that this has to be done to strengthen Karnataka, if the State has to be strengthened, the ideology of the BJP should be strengthened here.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, party’s national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, State Minister Sunil Kumar, Kota Srinivas Poojary, S Angara, MLAs Raghupathi Bhat, Srinivash Shetty, Lalaji R Mendon, BJP Dist President Suresh Nayak, Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj, Leaders Yashpal Suvarna, Nayana Ganesh, Sumitra Nayak and others were present.

