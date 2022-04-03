While Rajani Saves Raja, Animal Care Trust Takes Care! Be Kind, Adopt Desi Pups & Cats

While Ms Rajani Shetty -an Animal Lover and Animal Rescuer Saves Raja- a Stray dog which loiters near Taj Mahal Cafe, Hampankatta in the City, and later Animal Care Trust Takes Care of Raja! Be Kind, Adopt Desi Pups & Cats

Mangaluru: If you happen to be around the Hampankatta Junction or visit Taj Mahal Cafe, Hampankatta in the City, you will be seeing two while coloured stray dogs, which have been named as RAJA and RANI by the locals there, and these two dogs have been “Man’s Best Friends’, whoever comes in contact with them. And me as a regular to Taj Mahal Cafe for my breakfast or evening tea, have been feeding Raja and Rani for the last so many years. Dogs which have no access to food go on hunger and starvation for days together and die with hardly any chance to live. There are many stray animals on the streets of Mangaluru which die if they dont get fed one meal a day ?

MAN’S BEST FRIEND RAJA

RAJA SEEN WITH HIS ‘GF’ RANI

We all know that Mangaluru is overpopulated with Stray dogs. Normally stray beings are dependent on leftovers from the food shops, general stores and human generated garbage heaps to get their daily food. But in many sections of our city which are completely devoid of any food source for these stray animals, they are on the brink of death in these particular regions. These regions need your continued help to save the stray souls in these regions to survive. These animals are either rescued from the streets or dropped off at the shelter. Though a lot of these shelters provide outstanding care and attention, there are still limitations to what they can do. And Animal Care Trust (ACT) is doing its best in taking care of stray dogs and cats.

Ms Rajani Shetty treating Raja after being hit by a vehicle

Moving on to the story of stray dog Raja- a couple of months ago, Raja was hit by a speeding vehicle, and was badly hurt. For a few days it suffered and no one came to its rescue. On a Sunday, while I took food for Raja and Rani, I noticed Raja sleeping in a corner and couldn’t even move, and needed help very badly. Being a weekend curfew there were no auto-rickshaws to shift Raja to a Vet or ACT shelter. I quickly called Ms Rajani Shetty, an animal lover and Animal rescuer to do the needful. She readily agreed and rushed from her house in Ballabagh to Hampankatta, and treated Raja with a few pills, and we helped Ms Rajani feed the dog with glucose and light food- and it showed some results. Thanks also to Taj Mahal Cafe server Mona for lending his helping hand. If not for the timely help from Ms Rajani, the people-friendly Raja would have never survived.

With Raja showing signs of improvement, Ms Rajani planned on taking Rajja to a vet or ACT shelter on Monday, but in the meantime, yet another animal lover Ms Charlotte Goveas, who feeds stray dogs daily, seeing the Raja limping had taken him to ACT shelter for treatment and care. And that was good news for Animal activists, that a Stray dog was saved by Ms Rajani Shetty, and Ms Charlotte Goveas. And for those who have been petting and feeding Raja all these years, and were missing him for a couple of months, came good news that Raja was dropped back near the Taj Mahal Cafe, after Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean had requested Ms Suma Nayak, the head at the ACT shelter, to get Raja back at its original place- and Ms Nayak obliged.

Animal lover Ms Charlotte Goveas feeding Raja

Everyone, including myself, is happy to see Raja back near Taj Mahal Cafe, and Raja is overwhelmed and happy to be with his GF Rani? Truly a happy ending for Raja, who was on the verge of dying, if not for the timely help from Ms Rajani Shetty, Ms Charlotte Goveas and ACT volunteers. This humane act by these animal lovers shows Why we should help stray animals? Animals, whether we are aware or not, play a huge role in our lives and in the environment. Therefore, it’s in our best interest to help them however we can. Altruism aside, there are quite a few key reasons we should care for them. One reason is to prevent the spread of disease.Rescuing animals helps prevent the spread of rabies by reducing the population of potential carriers in the wild. This reduces the chance of infected animals harming other people and animals in the community.

As an individual, you can contribute to these efforts in a lot of different ways. Running a shelter involves a ton of work and they will need all the help they can get. Offering even a small donation or volunteering a short amount of your time can make a huge difference. The best and most effective way to help homeless animals is to raise awareness in the community. Talking to people in the community can bring about the changes that will dramatically improve the welfare of these animals. Advocate for adopting pets instead of shopping. There are a lot of pets in shelters today that are eager to find their forever homes. Adopting helps improve their lives and allows shelters to accommodate more pets that need their help.

You can also consider donating your time and skills to your local animal care centers. Volunteering to help out in the shelter for a few hours a week will surely be appreciated by the staff. If you see a stray dog in your area, you can help them, but you should do so with caution. Never approach stray dogs, especially if they look scared. You may have the best intentions, but they don’t know that and could bite if you get too close. Instead, call your local animal control or animal rescue center for assistance. Stray dogs are easily spooked and can become aggressive when cornered. It is best to let the experts handle the situation for the safety of the dog and everyone involved. Once fully recovered and tested for any diseases, fostering cats and dogs until they find a forever home is a possibility. Who knows, you might find a furry friend that you’d like to adopt yourself!

Volunteering in rescue centers is a proactive way to make a huge impact on the animals. Caring for animals is a challenging task and any help would be very much welcome. Donating funds and supplies to animal shelters is also one of the best things you can do for animals in the shelter. Old blankets, toys, and other supplies can greatly help the shelters to save what limited resources they have. Ask your family and friends to participate in a donation drive for the benefit of your local shelter.

Fostering is an effective way to help homeless pets in shelters. By fostering, you help rehabilitate pets and teach them how to live with humans. Elderly and special needs pets need more intensive care due to their condition. The shelters may not be able to provide the care they need in-house and fostering is a great way to accommodate those special needs. This also helps the shelter because they can channel their limited resources to the animals that need the most care.

Helping animals in need is one of the most rewarding things you can do. Even the smallest things can have significant effects on the lives of animals in the shelter. If you are not able to volunteer or foster, you can still help. You make a huge impact when you donate to save animals. The funds will be used to buy supplies like food and medicine, and to improve the shelter’s facilities. Remember, every little bit counts. Help the local Animal Shelters and Animal Caretakers/Feeders.

ANIMAL CARE TRUST

“Vatsalya”, Near Shaktinagar Water Tank, Mangalore – 575016

Phone : +91 88670 21053 (Shelter) 98452 55777 (Suma Nayak )

E-mail: sumatara@yahoo.com

