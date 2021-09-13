Spread the love



















WHO congratulates India for administering 75 cr vaccine doses

New Delhi: India’s Covid vaccination coverage under the mass vaccination drive crossed the landmark of 75 crore doses on Monday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Tweet that India has crossed the mark of administering 75 crore vaccine doses.

Lauding the entire country for the achievement, Mandaviya tweeted, “With PM Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath – Sabka Prayas’, the world’s largest vaccination drive is achieving new heights. India has crossed the landmark of 75 crore vaccinations as India entered into the 75th year of Independence. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.”

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late on Monday night. More than 67 lakh (67,04,768) vaccine doses were administered till 5:30 pm on Monday.

“The country has also become home to more than 99 per cent healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated with one shot of Covid vaccine,” said a statement released by the Health Ministry.

The World Health Organization Regional Office for South-East Asia (SEARO) has also congratulated India for achieving the 75 crore vaccination mark.

Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, said, “WHO congratulates India for scaling up Covid-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer the first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days.”

Meanwhile, India logged 27,254 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 219 Covid deaths in the same time span. The country presently has nearly 3.75 lakh active cases.

Kerala, which turned out to be a Covid epicentre recently, has also started showing declining trends and has reported a decline of nearly 20 per cent in terms of daily caseload in the past week.

–

Like this: Like Loading...