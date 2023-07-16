WHO IS GAUTAM ADANI? WHY IS HE HAILED AS A SUCCESSFUL ENTREPRENEUR OF INDIA, GLOBALLY!

Adani with Politicians

There have been many successful entrepreneurs in pre- Independence era of India. Post-independence also, hundreds of entrepreneurs emerged in India. Some of the famous ones are The Tatas, Birlas, Narayan Murthy of Infosys, Azim Hashim Premji of Wipro, Dr Kiran Majumdar Shaw of Biocon Ltd., Dr Prathap Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, Shiv Nadar of HCL, etc!

In the past 10 years, a name making waves in the Indian business arena is none other than Mr Gautam Adani!!

How Gautam Adani became a successful Indian businessman of a very famous conglomerate. His entrepreneurial skills have garnered him great reviews among top business houses.

Mr Gautam Adani was a strong-willed person since his childhood. He was not interested in schooling and education. He dropped out of college in just his second year. His initial schooling was done at Seth CN Vidyalaya in Ahmedabad and had enrolled himself for B. Com at Gujarat University.

Adani Offices & Private Jet

He felt that he will not fit into the role of writing and overlooking someone else’s accounts day by day. Instead, he wanted to be his boss. He had only a steely determination and only a hundred rupees in his pocket when he set out to Mumbai, the City of Dreams!

His parents, Father Shanti Lal Adani and mother Shantaben were shell-shocked! As well as his relatives! He was very good in academics though.

He wanted to start his own business. He had a great vision and possessed extraordinary business acumen. He wanted to own a port at any cost. He succeeded in trading business using the port services of India. He is owning today the largest port in India. He first targeted a huge mine in Australia and bought it for $10 billion.

Adani Houses

THE QUALITIES OF ADANI:

A quick learner:

He was adamant that he will not follow his family business. He wanted to start his own business. he moved to Mumbai and opened his diamond trading business. He first got a job as a diamond sorter with the Mumbai branch of the Mahindra Brothers. He was very quick in learning the trade. He used to make mental notes on the ever-changing markets and went on to start his diamond trading firm at Zaveri Bazaar, the Jewellery hub in Mumbai!

Just in the third year of business formation, he made a million rupees. At the age of just 24 years, he became Billionaire! He was pretty fast than his contemporaries.

His elder brother helped him a great deal. Mahasukh Adani bought a plastic unit in Ahmedabad and asked his brother to return and run the business. This was another major turning point in the life of Gautam! He dived into the business full-scale and made a valuable decision. He started to import Polyvinyl Chloride, a key industrial raw material, and started global trading in it! This became a successful venture and catapulted him to initial success!

Gautam Adani Family

Economic Liberalisation Policy:

This policy helped him a great deal. He created the Adani Group in 1988 and delved into agricultural commodities and power. By, 1919, he had established. Adani Group into a Multi-National conglomerate! He went to the diversification of business. He majorly went into trading commodities in a big way! The thinking and planning were perfectly right. Adani Group soon was known to be immersed in energy, Logistics and grew by leaps and bounds. He had major interests in Power Generation and Transmission, coal trading, and Mining. He further went ahead and stamped his authority in Gas Distribution, Oil and Gas Exploration. His love for Ports was not lost! He delved into Ports and Special Economic zones. By now, He had become a billionaire worth his salt!

High-level observation skills:

Adani had great skills of observation. He knew everything about investments and how to get high returns! He went ahead and erected his airstrip and used it as a cargo terminal and traded heavily with precious products like diamonds, pharmaceuticals, and precision engineering products. This gave him high monetary benefits.

Adani Additional Houses & Interiors of Houses

Best Employer skills:

Gautam is a people person. He treats his staff with the utmost respect. He never fires his staff. He motivates them to do better! there was a case, where an employee had caused him a loss of 21 crores in a wrong business decision. Adani did not sack him, instead motivated him to do better. Gave him better opportunities and trusted him. Overwhelming with gratitude, the employee learned from his mistake and worked very hard, and delivered high-end profits the next financial year! Needless to say, the employee has climbed to a very senior position today!

5. Top leadership skills:

Adani always possessed high-level leadership skills and convincing skills! he could convince any Minister of any portfolio in India about any profitable projects. He met the then Railway Minister of India, Mr Nitish Kumar, and got the railway lines to get connected to the main railway network from the port. He had long parleys with the railway ministry officials and convinced them that, there is a huge advantage if all ports are linked to the main railway network.

This will be beneficial to all ports and major business will happen and will bring greater profits for India. Till today, Gautam Adani is known as an intelligent businessman, who helped the government to craft a new policy of National Port-Rail linkage!

Adani Car Collections

6. High-end Negotiator:

He sat for negotiation for 4 days and bagged the Udupi Thermal Power Plant for 6,000 crore rupees. He did not budge an inch. He had all the statistics with him and challenged the executives about his prowess and how he can transform the Nandikur Power Plant (as it is called) into a profitable business proposition. He even gave competition to Sajjan Jindal of JSW Steel and bagged the power plant business!

The government team just shook their heads in disbelief, as Adani’s proposal was better than any other. He has shown many government officials belonging to the Commerce Ministry how to make profits in a venture!

Moreover, He has bagged the contract of improving and managing the six Airports in India and showed how to make a profit.

Philanthropy:

He and his wife, Mrs Prity Adani, a Dentist by profession and Managing Trustee of Adani Foundation, a trust for the underprivileged. He had humble beginnings, so He cares for society. His trust has tied up with many philanthropic organizations. They are associated with Education, Community Health, and sustainable Livelihood development. Also, Rural Infrastructure Development! He has a passionate commitment and would like to improve the quality of life for the underprivileged.

Adani Foundation

From the Adani Foundation, Gautam gives away more than 3% of his profits for these philanthropic activities. His Group’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) are applauded by one and many!

Thus, Gautam Adani is fully geared up and is an inspiring business leader who worked hard to reach where he is! A solid force of believing in one’s abilities and determination! He toiled hard and turned his group today into an Indian Multi-National conglomerate!



By Donald D’Silva, Mira Road, Karkala

Donald D’ Silva is an Advertising Professional & Brand Strategist managing his own Digital Marketing Company in Mumbai. He writes about Current Affairs, Political Analysis, Bollywood Happenings and a variety of Social subjects.

