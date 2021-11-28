Who Let the Boar Out? Video Clip of Wild Boar Running into Car Showroom Premises in Padil Goes Viral

Mangaluru: During the first week of October 2021, locals living in Maroli in the City had spotted a leopard-like animal running around in the vicinity in the evening, which had created panic among the residents living in that area. A girl had made a video of the stranger animal, but since the video was not clear due to darkness, forest officials at first had a doubt whether it was a leopard or a Hyena (since Hyenas are tar5ced in Pacchanady area), but few days later, it was actually a leopard that was trapped by the forest officials.



Now, on 27 November 2021, residents of the Padil area in the City were taken by surprise when they saw a wild boar running in their area. A video clip of a wild boar running inside the premises of a car showroom in Padil, Mangaluru had gone viral. Forest officials suspect after viewing the video that the wild boar may have been chased by a leopard.Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prashanth Pai speaking to media has said that there are possibilities that the wild boar was escaping after being attacked by a leopard. “There have been leopards sighted in Padil area and in the surrounding areas in the past, so this particular wild boar trying to escape being caught by the leopard/leopards might have desperately crossed the road and entered the car dealership.It was running fast as if it was being chased by a leopard or hunters” added RFO.

RFO further said,”However, with the wild boar being spotted around 1.30 in the afternoon, there are less possibilities of being chased by hunters. Hence, a carnivore may have been definitely chased by a leopard or any other wild animal. In the past leopards have been spotted in Padil, Pachanady, Kenjar, Kuppepadavu, Bajpe and many other surrounding areas, and since leopard footprints were noticed in the Padil area, there are possibilities that this wild boar could have been chased by a leopard. I urge the residents of Padil and nearby vicinity to be cautious, and not to let their pet animals roam around. We will be keeping an eye on this area, to capture the wild boar, or any other wild animals”.