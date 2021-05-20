Spread the love



















Who Let The Cocks Out..Who..Who? Kudla Got a New Street Vendor Selling Roosters

Who Let The Cocks Out..Who..Who? Kudla Got a New Street Vendor Selling Roosters by the Kankanady-Marnamikatta roadside between exclusive Covid-19 lockdown timing of 6 am-9 am

Mangaluru: While human beings abuse the rules when it comes to following the rules of Covid-19 by not following social distance or wearing face masks, but here we have these cocks aka roosters maintaining SOCIAL DISTANCING, which is something unique to admire at, while a bunch of customers trying to buy them are totally flouting Covid-19 guidelines by not maintaining social distance, near the vendors car a little further away (see photos)

No wonder, Mangaluru got all kinds of street vendors trying to sell various products from fish to vegetables, Potteries to Furniture, Watermelons to Pineapples, and the new addition to such street side illegal business is selling of Fighter or Nati Cocks aka Roosters- and you can find all these street vendors lined along the Kankanady-Valencia- Jeppu to Marnamikkata Road in the City. While the district administration has issued strict orders on what businesses can operate between 6 am-9 am, but you can find all kind of business activities during those hours- and best part is that there is no officials from the district administration or Mangaluru City Corporation to crack down on these street vendors, where Covid-19 protocols are not maintained. Strange but true- and that is Kudla!

The vendor who is selling these roosters by the roadside resides in Mangaluru, but transports these roosters in a huge basket in his Maruti car with KA 02…Bengaluru registration. Oh well, anything is possible during lockdown, when our officials are still in bed between the hours of 6 am till 9 am? And the best part is that the vendor has allowed these roosters to roam freely on the roadside, after all the brand new footpath and greenery surrounding it was specially made by MSCL/MCC for street vendors? Believe it or not, there were a few roosters for sale right at the front gate of St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu?

These roosters are shipped from certain parts of Tamil Nadu- There’s a reason Erode or Salem (Tamil Nadu) roosters sell for up to from Rs 4000 plus. Their hackles bristle, their feathers glisten, and they’ve been trained to fight unto death. Apart from the sale of fighter cocks, there are also the other Country aka Nati roosters meant for cooking, with prices ranging from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. These vendors bring these roosters in a pick-up truck twice a week, and after they reach Mangaluru, they sell a bunch of these roosters locally by roadside or sell them to other chicken shops.

When asked with the vendor, whether it is legal to carry on with their trade hauling the roosters from Tamil Nadu into Dakshina Kannada, the reply was,that they have to bribe the cops along the journey, especially at the borders, ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000- but they still earn a pretty good income even though they have to shell out money to bribe the cops. Coastal districts facing acute shortage of fighter roosters to take part in cock fights, one of the popular folk games in the coast, the roosters are brought from Erode in Tamil Nadu.

There is a great demand for ‘naati’ chicken for religious rituals and for cock fights. The rooster from Erode with black legs and black eyes are in great demand, said the local buyer. And here it is so huge that the roosters which are brought are sold within two or three days, said the vendor, stating that “the roosters from Erode fight back even after getting injured in the fight. Hence, there is a great demand for these roosters. “Normally priority is given for the best roosters to fight in the ‘Kori katta’. As a result, the roosters fetch between Rs 4,000 to Rs 10K, sometimes even two or three times more, depending on their ability to fight back in the game” said the vendor.

“The price for the roosters are fixed depending on the colour and variety. Some of the names of the breed of roosters are ‘Fighter,’ ‘Arefighter,’ ‘Kempuriye,’ ‘Maype,’ ‘Peradinge,’ ‘Neelamype,’ ‘Kemmara Mype,’ ‘Sambrani Mype’ ‘Korunge,’ ‘Kaal Korunge,’ ‘Panchavani,’ ‘Kappu Panchavani,’ ‘Kempu Panchavani,’ ‘Manjole,’ ‘Kave,’ ‘Kappu Kadle,’ ‘Kappu Kemmaire,’ ‘Tamra Mype’ and so on” said the seller.

Like this: Like Loading...