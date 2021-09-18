Spread the love



















WHO to send experts to Lebanon for health support: Tedros



Beirut: Visiting World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the world body will send a team of experts to help Lebanon identify problems in its health sector and draft a strategy plan for reforms.

Ghebreyesus’ remarks on Friday came during a press conference held at the Central Drug Warehouse in Qarantina after his meeting with Lebanese officials earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said the WHO will provide short and long-term support for Lebanon while every citizen must help the country in the current situation, stressing that “we can only provide support”.

The WHO chief also highlighted the seriousness of the shortage of fuel and medicines which has become life-threatening in the country.

For her part, the WHO’s representative in Lebanon Iman al-Shankiti said that the UN agency has so far secured medicines for around 450,000 patients, though not sufficient given the huge demand.

“The WHO will continue to advocate on behalf of all Lebanese and exert all efforts with donors and the international community to see if there is a possibility to increase this support… Some initiatives will materialise in the coming few weeks,” she said.

Al-Shankiti noted that the UN has initiated a plan to support priority hospitals in the country with fuel.

