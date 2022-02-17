Who Will Be The Most Expensive Player in The IPL 2022 Auction?

With the IPL auction coming to a close in just a few weeks, many people are wondering whether or not the best is already behind us. There have already been a plethora of expensive purchases so far in IPL 2022, and for all we know, one of the aforementioned transactions may just end up being the most expensive.

In this article, we will be talking about who is going to be the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 auction, as well as listing the top five auctions that have already taken place.

Ishan Kishan

When it comes to the topic of the most exciting signings that have happened so far in IPL 2022, no list would be complete without the inclusion of Ishan Kishan. In fact, Ishan’s signing may actually end up being the most expensive in the whole transfer window, and as things stand now, this is certainly looking to be the case.

Ishan Kishan was bought by the Mumbai Indians for an impressive Rs 15.25 crore, and while there is no doubt that Ishan is going to be able to do tremendous things for the team, this is still an extraordinary sum. Ishan Kishan’s player profile is one of the most impressive resumes ever, and if the Mumbai Indians are able to utilise him to the best of his abilities, we could easily see the Mumbai Indians dominating this coming year.

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar truly is a world-class player, and it comes as no surprise to most that he found himself being amongst some of the most expensive in the league. Chennai Super Kings signed Deppeak Chahar for a mind-boggling Rs 14 crore, and in reality, this is much more than most people expected.

It just goes to show how much faith the Chennai Super Kings must have in Deepak in order to go ahead with a signing like this.

Although by no means is this faith unfounded.

Deepak Chahar has been a dominating force within the industry for a while now, and the advantage that the Chennai Super Kings are going to get from bringing him in is going to be massive.

It is going to be interesting just how much of an effect that Deepak is going to be able to have on the Chennai Super Kings. If it is as much as everyone is anticipating, we could easily see the Chennai Super Kings becoming more successful than ever before.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been tearing things up in the IPL for a while now, and it makes complete sense that teams were willing to pay a hefty sum to get him on their site.

Shreyas Iyer was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore, and while this may be lower than the first two entries on our list, it is still an astronomically high fee.

There are few players in IPL history that have managed to go for some of the numbers we have mentioned in this list, and Shreyas Iyer is going to join the ranks of some of the most sought-after players ever.

Although, for those of you that keep up with cricket and the IPL, you will more than likely know this to be the case.

Everyone who keeps up with the goings-on of cricket was fully aware as to just how amazing of a player Shreyas Iyer is, and it comes as a shock to no one that he ended up finding himself on this list.

Liam Livingstone

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few years, you will already know about Liam Livingstone and the impressive reputation he has built for himself.

Liam is a truly extraordinary player, and he is easily one of the best players within the IPL. Moreover, it’s not only the fans that know this.

The Punjab Kings purchased Liam for Rs 11.50 crore, a price that blows most of his peers out of the water. There is no doubt in the back of anybody’s mind as to whether or not Liam will be able to do amazing things for the Punjab Kings; he will.

When you pair together the fact that Liam is such an amazing player with the impressive side that the Punjab Kings already have, they truly are going to become near unstoppable in 2022.

This one is going to be one you’ll want to keep an eye on.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is a truly phenomenal player, and it was only a matter of time until an opportunistic team swiped him up.

Well, as you may have been able to tell from the “Shardul Thakur bought by Delhi Capitals” headlines splattered across every news source imaginable, it seems as though this event has finally come to fruition.

Just in case you haven’t heard; Shardul was signed by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore, and he is set to join the team as soon as possible. Shardul really is a natural fit for the Delhi Capitals, and most people cited them as being the most likely candidates to win him over.

We can’t wait to see how Shardul manages to impact his new team.

So, what do you think about some of the auctions that have taken place so far?

Who knows, the next signing we hear about maybe the one that blows everything else out of the water. Only time will tell.

However, in all reality, the players we mentioned are most likely going to remain in the positions they are now. It is highly unlikely that any massive signing could go under the radar for this long, and with the amount of hype this year, it would be near-impossible to stop such news from getting out.