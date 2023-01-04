Whoever believes in Sri Narayana Guru’s Vision should not support Pranavananda’s Padayatra – Swami Bhadraanand

Mangaluru: “Whoever believes Sri Narayana Guru’s vision and thoughts should not support Pranavananda’s Padayatra. I humbly request the people of Mangalore not to support Pranavananda. He is trying to cheat the Billava and Ediga Community by holding the Padyatra demanding Sri Narayana Corporation”, said Swami Bhadraanand during a press meet held at the Press Club here on January 4, 2023.

Addressing the media persons Swami Bhadraanand said, “Karnataka is a holy place and people of Mangaluru are very spiritual. I came to know about one Swami Pranavananda, who is holding a Padayatra demanding Sri Narayana Corporation. Sri Narayana Guru’s vision is something different which is “One caste one religion”. Sri Narayana Guru is the one who stopped liquor consumption which is his great vision. But what is Pranavananda Swami doing? there is no logic between his statement and his activities. He is trying to cheat our Billavas and Ediga community by encouraging the Toddy business, which we will not tolerate”.

Swami Bhadraanand further said, “Our media people should investigate the hidden agenda behind this padayatra. How many criminal cases are filed against Pranavananda? the government should be very careful about this man. People should check his background, he is not connected to Sri Narayana Guru in any way. Whoever supports and follows Sri Narayana Guru’s vision and thoughts should not support the Padayatra. If you go to North Karnataka people are suffering without water. If he does the Padayatra to stop the consumption of liquor, it will be great. He just wants to mobilize some funds by cheating the people in the name of the saffron colour. He says that he is an MBA Graduate, but if you ask him the full form of an MBA, he will not be able to answer. We should study a person before we call him father or Guru. Once we call anyone a father or Guru, we cannot take it back. Pranavanand stated that all the Sanyasis should marry. I am representing 60 lahks active Sanyasis. It is not an easy job to be a Sanyasi. Our responsibilities are high. He just wants to enjoy being with females and have children. He is asking other Swamis to have 5 children each. The Media has the right to question if, I make a mistake and expose me. Sri Narayana Guru taught us “Whichever the religion, It suffices If it makes a better man”.

Swami Bhadraanand also said, “Pranavananda is simply exploiting the feelings of the people and not trying to implement the Darshana of Sri Narayana Guru. If he is trying to implement the Darshana, Karnataka will be heaven. Edigas and Billavas belong to one community. I have a humble request to you, my media brothers, you all are children of Saraswati. You are dealing with the Akshara, we need proper Gurus here. Pranavananda’s intention is very very wrong. If I am wrong please correct me. If he does these filthy things again I will come back with more strong evidence. Those who support the Padayatra of Pranavananda are Anti Narayana Guru. The government has banned the tapping of Toddy and Pranavananda is holding the Padayatra to allow the people to tap Toddy”.

“Toddy tapping is a dirty business, people are educated and they can work. Pranavananda is a crooked fellow, he is inviting people from outside. Mangalore is a very sensitive area and people are very much spiritual here. Pranavananda wants to play a dirty game here in Mangaluru and people should not allow him to spoil the peace of Mangaloreans, many have lost their money believing him. Sanyasi’s life is an open book, you can check the life of Pranavananda. Those who are supporting him are Anti Sri Narayana Guru. Most people are confused about Pranavananda. You can check my profile and my background, what background does Pranavananda have”? he questioned.

When questioned on his arrest for spreading communal hatred he said, “Yes, I was arrested for fighting against PFI and I am the person to fight against them. I am against the drug mafia and its activities. I don’t have any robbery, rape or cheating cases against me. I am not involved in any anti-national activities. The communist media wrote that I am a controversial man. I stay in Bengaluru and the government is aware of my activities. I spoke against PFI and they put me in jail. There is no evidence against me”.

When asked about the black commandos or gunmen to guard him, Swami said, “I came here alone along with my brother to attend the press conference. I am not fighting against normal people. I know that in Mangaluru I am safe because I know the people of Mangaluru are very good”.

A short story of a Hunted Mystic Monk

Swami Bhadraanand is an unambitious mystic modern monk who is incarnated to establish Sanathana Dharma in Kali Yuga. The Rise of this Seer was in the southern part of India where Adi Shankaracharya and Jagad Guru Sree Narayan had taken birth and struggled their life for the emancipation of mankind.

He is a famous future analyst, noted Sanatana dharma pracharak, fearless activist, critic, political advisor, photographer and writer. The spiritual efforts enhanced Swami’s sixth sense and he predicted many major incidents. The Seer with extrasensory perception, Swami is known as an Indian Nostradamus. Moreover, the accuracy of Swami’s predictions rated him beyond the insights of Nostradamus.

The community first learned about Swami’s prophetic instinct at the age of seven. Swami first shocks the family by predicting the death of his grandfather and father. By twenty he was known all over for these unusual insights. Swami’s karmic purity, spiritual wisdom and prophetic abilities are irreplaceable.

The roots of Swami Bhadraanand’s spiritual inheritance stem from his forefathers. Swami’s great grandfather Nani Ashaan was the first devotee and supporter of Sree Narayana Guru. Sree Narayana Guru was a spiritual mentor who taught the world about the philosophy of one caste, one religion, and one God for man. Sree Narayana Guru was a highly revolutionary spiritual personality who fought against the caste system and the prejudiced mindset of society throughout his life.

The devotees of Sree Narayana Guru regard him as an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Sree Narayana Guru and Swami’s great grandfather Nani Ashaan together installed the famous controversial Shiva Linga at Aruvippuram and materialised the Shiva temple there. The grandfather of Swami is Mr N Rama Panicker, who is a Shiva Yogi and the son of Nani Ashaan. Also, Swami’s grandmother was an ardent devotee of Durga Devi and some of Swami’s family members are all famed in Tantrics. The Malayalam month of Kanni 5th is observed in Kerala as Sree Narayana Guru’s Samadhi Day. On the same day of Kanni 5th in 1982, a baby boy was born to Nani Aashan’s granddaughter, Dr Madhuja in Thiruvananthapuram.

The year of Sree Narayana Guru’s Samadhi is on Kanni 5th 1928 and the birth year of Swami Bhadraanand is on Kanni 5th 1982 this itself indicates a mystic twist, 28 and 82! Many believe that this boy was born to continue Sree Narayana Guru’s cycle of revolutionary work, but nowhere Swami Bhadraanand claims that he is an incarnation of Sree Narayana Guru. What more to say? If we compare the existing sanyasis from Sree Narayana’s Mutt only Swami Bhadraanand has such a great birth connection and family relationship with Sree Narayana Guru, but he never availed his connection with Sree Narayana Guru for any of his benefits.

Swami was adorable and special to all. For his grace, he was named Arun. He grew up naughty, was good at everything including studies and extracurricular activities, and was at the forefront of cultural and creative works. During his teenage years, he showed interest in cars and bike racing. Arun went to Bangalore from his hometown to study engineering and there he met an Aghori Baba whom nobody knew but loved only by him. Arun gave up his engineering studies and turned to spiritual studies. Arun went to the Himalayas with Agori Baba and they led a spiritual life there. The spiritual heritage carried down through the generations gifted Arun with his spiritual quest for enlightenment. Young Arun grew with the blessings of the great Himalayan Saints and eventually transformed into Swami Himaval Maheshwara Bhadraanand. If a child named Arun was born in God’s own country, Kerala, then Swami Himaval Maheshwara Bhadraanand was born in the Himalayas. There, he felt his spiritual power unleashed, and it shone like a sun illuminating his soul. His great Himalayan masters taught him the essence of Vedas and Maha Tantric Vidyas.

Swami Bhadraanand’s journey was to the ancient gurus who lived in the Himalayas. Swami gained a lot of mystical knowledge that could rewrite a person’s destiny by altering aura and chakras without the help of religions and rituals. Swami’s exploration has traversed through his sixth sense and sanctified powers leading him to foresee Human life and its Aura. Swami’s experiments on ‘Aura Mechanism’ are to alter a person’s Aura and restore the impaired Aura. Through the unique ‘Aura Mechanism’, we can redesign our destiny. Swami is known to be a spiritual scientist for his 15 years of intense research on “AURA and its Implications on Human Life – Good, Bad and the Unknown”. The secrets behind our future and success are hiddenly written in our aura. If once we were able to understand the energy and condition of our aura, then we can be free from the bonds and fulfil the purpose of our life. For experiencing such bliss and inner evolution Swami has developed the Art of Ascetics.