Whoever believes Sri Narayana Guru’s vision should not support Pranavananda’s Padayatra – Swami Bhadraanand

Mangaluru: “Whoever believes Sri Narayana Guru’s vision and thoughts should not support Pranavananda’s Padayatra. I humbly request the people of Mangalore not to support Pranavananda. He is trying to cheat the Billava and Ediga Community by holding the Padyatra demanding Sri Narayana Corporation”, said Swami Bhadraanand during a press meet held at the Press Club here on January 4, 2023.

Addressing the media persons Swami Bhadraanand said, “Karnataka is a holy place and people of Mangaluru are very spiritual. I came to know about one Swami Pranavananda, who is holding a Padayatra demanding Sri Narayana Corporation. Sri Narayana Guru’s vision is something different which is “One caste one religion”. Sri Narayana Guru is the one who stopped liquor consumption which is his great vision. But what is Pranavananda Swami doing? there is no logic between his statement and his activities. He is trying to cheat our Billavas and Ediga community by encouraging the Toddy business, which we will not tolerate”.

Swami Bhadraanand further said, “Our media people should investigate the hidden agenda behind this padayatra. How many criminal cases are filed against Pranavananda? the government should be very careful about this man. People should check his background, he is not connected to Sri Narayana Guru in any way. Whoever supports and follows Sri Narayana Guru’s vision and thoughts should not support the Padayatra. If you go to North Karnataka people are suffering without water. If he does the Padayatra to stop the consumption of liquor, it will be great. He just wants to mobilize some funds by cheating the people in the name of the saffron colour. He says that he is an MBA Graduate, but if you ask him the full form of an MBA, he will not be able to answer. We should study a person before we call him father or Guru. Once we call anyone a father or Guru, we cannot take it back. Pranavanand stated that all the Sanyasis should marry. I am representing 60 lahks active Sanyasis. It is not an easy job to be a Sanyasi. Our responsibilities are high. He just wants to enjoy being with females and have children. He is asking other Swamis to have 5 children each. The Media has the right to question if, I make a mistake and expose me. Sri Narayana Guru taught us “Whichever the religion, It suffices If it makes a better man”.

Swami Bhadraanand also said, “Pranavananda is simply exploiting the feelings of the people and not trying to implement the Darshana of Sri Narayana Guru. If he is trying to implement the Darshana, Karnataka will be heaven. Edigas and Billavas belong to one community. I have a humble request to you, my media brothers, you all are children of Saraswati. You are dealing with the Akshara, we need proper Gurus here. Pranavananda’s intention is very very wrong. If I am wrong please correct me. If he does these filthy things again I will come back with more strong evidence. Those who support the Padayatra of Pranavananda are Anti Narayana Guru. The government has banned the tapping of Toddy and Pranavananda is holding the Padayatra to allow the people to tap Toddy”.

“Toddy tapping is a dirty business, people are educated and they can work. Pranavananda is a crooked fellow, he is inviting people from outside. Mangalore is a very sensitive area and people are very much spiritual here. Pranavananda wants to play a dirty game here in Mangaluru and people should not allow him to spoil the peace of Mangaloreans, many have lost their money believing him. Sanyasi’s life is an open book, you can check the life of Pranavananda. Those who are supporting him are Anti Sri Narayana Guru. Most people are confused about Pranavananda. You can check my profile and my background, what background does Pranavananda have”? he questioned.

When questioned on his arrest for spreading communal hatred he said, “Yes, I was arrested for fighting against PFI and I am the person to fight against them. I am against the drug mafia and its activities. I don’t have any robbery, rape or cheating cases against me. I am not involved in any anti-national activities. The communist media wrote that I am a controversial man. I stay in Bengaluru and the government is aware of my activities. I spoke against PFI and they put me in jail. There is no evidence against me”.

When asked about the black commandos or gunmen to guard him, Swami said, “I came here alone along with my brother to attend the press conference. I am not fighting against normal people. I know that in Mangaluru I am safe because I know the people of Mangaluru are very good”.