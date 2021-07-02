Spread the love



















WHOEVER SAYING ‘ST ALOYSIUS EVENING COLLEGE IS CLOSING’-IS ALL FAKE NEWS?



Mangaluru: In the 141 years of the existence of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, there has been never a closure of any school, college, department etc under this Jesuit run Institutions, and the news that has been going around and also appeared in media that St Aloysius Evening College is CLOSING is far from TRUTH. Even the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Principal of St Aloysius College ( Autonomous), Mangaluru Fr Praveen Martis SJ, and Principal of St Aloysius Evening College Dr Manohar Serrao are all surprised about the rumours, which is nothing but FAKE NEWS, say all the three. And for some reason if the management decides to close any School, College, Department etc under St Aloysius Institutions, who are all these people to question or stop the Jesuits from doing so?

Has any political party or organizations stopped the government from closing many Government Kannada Primary/Middle schools in the state? Has anyone stopped the closure of many star hotels/restaurants/other businesses, which had resulted in job losses? Then why only target this renowned Institution which has given education to thousands of students who are in good posts across India and abroad. IAs per the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, ‘ST ALOYSIUS EVENING COLLEGE’ will not be CLOSING, even though there is a proposal on the closure of the evening college before the management but NO DECISION has been made yet and it is only at the discussion level.

It is learnt that the dwindling admissions over the last few years and National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) condition that two colleges cannot function from the same campus has made it extremely tough for the college management to run the Institution from where thousands of working people who could not afford to attend day college have graduated, and living a good life- but as of now, there is no decision made to shut the St Aloysius Evening College. The Evening College which was established in 1966, managed by the Jesuit priests initially started with only PU level courses in Commerce and Arts, and later on added UG and PG courses like BA, B Com, and M Com.

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Whatever the news that is circulating on social media and a few other publications that a decision has already been made to close the Evening College is not TRUE, and we have already started admissions to B Com courses in the Evening College. However, since last year due to low admissions we may not continue with BA and M Com courses from the current academic year. Out of 100 intake, we used to take only 20-30 students for BA and just 8 to 10 students for M Com. How can we run a College without 80 percent of the seats filled. The changing demography and online and distance education courses have also made Evening College courses less attractive”.

Rector further said, “Evening College was doing extremely good until UGC funds started drying up about two years ago. Also, since 2002, there has been no recruitment of lecturers who are paid by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Now, almost all UGC paid lecturers have retired and the College expenditure towards lecturers’ salaries and others have gone up up to Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh per year, which is extremely hard to manage. And even if the management on a final thought decides to shut Evening College we will make sure that the education of Evening College students is not affected. WE ARE PLANNING TO START EVENING SHIFTS IN OUR DAY COLLEGE, AND WILL ACCOMMODATE ALL THE EVENING COLLEGE STUDENTS THERE. And the Evening College students will benefit more when they learn in Day College, since many companies give more preference to Day College students. Therefore, I request the Evening College students not to worry and disregard all the fake news that is circulating about the College closure. You are all safe, and for any reason the Evening College is shut, you will be provided with the good education in Day College evening shifts” .

LONG LIVE ST ALOYSIUS INSTITUTIONS!

