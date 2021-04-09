Spread the love



















Whose Money These Netas Spending on Flex Hoardings Boasting About Their Developmental Works?

First of all, putting up BANNED FLEX hoardings/banners is ILLEGAL, and secondly, using taxpayers/citizens hard-earned money spending on these publicity materials is ABSOLUTELY NOT RIGHT either!

Mangaluru: A couple of years ago when J R Lobo was the Congress MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency, he used put up quite a few flex banners/hoardings (even though flex was banned then) about the development projects under his leadership, and now I guess is the turn of Vedavyas Kamath the BJP MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency to follow in the footsteps of ex-MLA Lobo in doing the same thing what Lobo did- displaying flex banners/hoardings about his development projects. Along with the picture of MLA Kamath, are pics of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty and Corporators, which clearly shows their policy “We Don’t Practice What We Preach?”- and it also clearly shows the ignorance of political leaders breaking the laws and also abusing the Swachh Mangaluru campaign.

Policy reforms are hard to come by, but when they do, they are singular moments of victory marking the sweeping change: reversing an existing regressive norm, or introducing a progressive new one. In the past, we have seen the critical role played by the courts in catalyzing such reforms — from privacy issues to the recent LGBT ruling. While these are large constitutional issues of civil rights and freedoms, the courts play a critical role in more mundane battles too. Even though the Court had ordered to remove all illegal hoardings, flexes and banners, as well as prevent their recurrence so as to ensure Mangaluru becomes a flex-free, poster-free, plastic-free city”, things are going a different way- and no one gives a damn about it.

But it seems like no one is adhering to these rules, even the elected representatives of Mangaluru City Corporation have been defying the law. Apart from dozens of banners and hoardings that are seen all over the city, it looks like MCC officials, members of temple management committees, Yakshagana programmes, religious events in the central business district area, plus private businesses-Companies, Summer Camp ads, admission to schools, mobile companies etc are mocking the “smartness” of the city. This is not “Smart” for “Smart City”-Mangaluru!

Seems like there is a hoarding/billboard/banner epidemic in Mangaluru! These flex hoardings are put up with no permission from MCC, but the funny part is that MCC itself has flouted the flex ban rules many times, and is still continuing. Despite a ban on flex hoardings, MCC has forgotten to remove the one put up right in front of its office in Lalbagh. When this was brought to the notice of the MCC Commissioner recently, he said the flex hoarding will soon be removed. However, it still continues to remain an eyesore even today.

While our netas, or MP, or MLA goes around and preach about Green and Clean City, and talk about not to use plastics and flex banners, they themselves break the rules and erect flex hoardings with their images on them. So it looks like there is no rule/law for netas in this regard, while others have to strictly adhere to the flex ban rule. Adding to the concern is a load of unlawful advertising boards, hoardings, flex’s and uni-poles that continue to exist, despite MCC’s rules and regulations on outdoor advertising. Probably MCC has no count of illegal hoardings in the city and is doing nothing to stop it. Apart from the display of flex hoardings, MCC has not taken any action against businesses still using plastic bags for packing groceries or other items.

Even though MLA Vedavyas Kamath many times, while called as a chief guest, in his speech, has urged citizens to make Mangaluru free of plastic, and had urged his party members to refrain from putting up flex hoardings- but his call has been ignored, as we see a bunch of flex hoardings, including those of Kamath’s photo on them. When he became the MLA, Kamath on his Facebook page had said, “I have noticed that local citizens and party workers are putting up flex banners/hoardings to show their goodwill towards me. I would like to point out to you that the use of banned plastic in those flexes is harmful to the environment. So it is best to use banners made of cloth if you wish to put banners/hoardings in future or during festivities“. Wow, well said by the MLA, and look what we are seeing now. Bah humbug!

Few days after assuming the post of MLA, Vedavyas Kamath campaigned on awareness of flex and plastic. He had asked the owner of a digital printing press to make fabric banners that look like flex for religious festivals. He has also asked the flex printing owners to do the same, thereby help the city free from plastic/flex waste. MLA Vedavyas had also asked DK Milk Producers Union Ltd to explore possibilities of supplying milk in tetra packs instead of plastic packets like many other dairy companies do. It should be noted that Vedavyas Kamath had also requested the hoteliers and restaurant owners to use banana leaves for packaging. But it seems like it was only TALK and NO ACTION, the way we are seeing the abuse of usage of flex and plastic.

If that’s the case, why is it that we are seeing a bunch of flex hoardings bearing Vedavyas Kamath along with MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and other netas, put up at various locations of Developmental works? This shows that politicians “DON’T PRACTICE WHAT THEY PREACH’? And also they should know that they are using taxpayers/citizens mo0ney for expenses of printing ILLEGAL Flex banners, and they should also realize that they should not take credit for the Developmental Works by boasting through these hoardings, since the money used for these works belongs to the CITIZENS and Not NETAS? Period.