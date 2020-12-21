Spread the love



















Why Alicia Silverstone gets small roles for son in her projects



Los Angeles: Actress Alicia Silverstone reveals that she gets her nine-year-old son small roles in her projects so that he can join her at work.

Silverstone’s son Bear follows in her acting footsteps with appearances in the new film “Sister Of The Groom” and in the forthcoming second season of the web series “The Baby-Sitters Club”.

“Because of Covid rules he can’t come (on set) unless he’s in it, so they (producers) put him in it… All I wanted was to be able to bring my baby to work. We have to support working mothers, too… I’m not going to leave my kid for months. That’s just not happening. Out of the question,” Silverstone told Entertainment Tonight, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress is raising her son on a vegan diet and credited veganism for keeping Bear healthy. She said a plant-based diet could provide all the key nutrients the body needs.

“He’s such an example of health. This is a child who is plant-based. To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention… Most kids have so many ear infections, they’re taking medicine all the time. I’m not saying I wouldn’t give it to him… I’m saying he doesn’t need it,” she said.

She shared that her son has been sick only twice.

“This is a kid who’s been (sick) twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours. He said, ‘Mummy, I don’t feel good. I’m going to lay down.’ In his whole life, twice. He can get a snot nose, but he’s still climbing trees,” the actress pointed out.