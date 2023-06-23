Why did Rebellious BJP Leader Arun Kumar Puthila meet World’s Top Predictor?

Both newsmakers from the south met each other secretly at Mangalore in an unidentified location, creating curiosity among the public. On January 19, 2023, www.mangalorean.com reported a prophetic article by Bhadraanand Hemachandran about Narendra Modiji: That prediction article was all about Modi’s aura energy and his coming evils. Soon after the prediction, several controversies erupted, like The BBC issue, the Adani controversy, the certificate problem, and finally the Karnataka BJP election fiasco. Bhadraanand Hemachandran is a Kerala-based spiritual personality who always raises his voice against all social injustices. He was noted in Karnataka for his accurate prediction of HD Kumaraswamy’s Chief Ministership and his downfall. Also, his prediction about Basavaraja Bommai’s Chief Ministership and Karnataka’s 2023 BJP failure literally shocked society. Bhadraanand Hemachandran is a nationalist and propagator of Sanatana Dharma. He is the only monk in South India who strongly opposes drug mafias and PFI movements.

Here is the full tweet from Seer:

Arun Kumar Puthila Ji, a Dakshina Karnataka-based BJP rebel leader, paid a visit to our camp office in Mangalore. This Bharatmata’s son is an ardent supporter of Narendra Modi Ji and a committed member of the RSS who always works for the advancement of our nation. Till midnight, we had a lengthy conversation about the causes of the Karnataka Assembly Election’s failure. Mr Puthila is not like the seven nefarious state BJP members who destroyed the party in Karnataka; there is no doubt about it. Only a small number of votes separated Mr Puthila from victory, so his loss cannot be viewed as a failure. His failure was not the result of some other factor but rather a flaw in his aura, and he understood what I told him about the aura. He will be able to fix his aura and escape his problems with the help of his Kuladevata. Puthila will always have the support and blessings of Sanatanis because the BJP and society need such committed and sincere leaders.

Who is Bhadraanand Hemachandran?

Bhadraanand Hemachandran is a seer, egalitarian, philanthropist, the voice of the marginalised, and a hardcore nationalist. He is an unambitious, mystic modern monk who is incarnated to reestablish Sanathana Dharma in Kali Yuga. The rise of this seer was in the southern part of India, where Adi Shankaracharya and Jagad Guru Sree Narayanan, who incarnated for the good of the world, were born. Also, he is famed as the world’s number one future analyst, aura specialist, and advisor to many powerful political and business kingpins.

“Spirituality is not my business, but in my business, spirituality will be there.” ― Bhadraanand Hemachandran

The roots of Bhadraanand Hemachandran’s spiritual inheritance stem from his forefathers. His grandfather, Shivayogi N. Rama Panicker, was the son of a legend, Nani Aashan; his grandmother, L. Thankamma, was Kerala’s first police officer and an ardent devotee of Goddess Durga; and some of his family members were famous in tantric and mystic arts. Bhadraanand Hemachandran’s great-granddad, Nani Aashan, was the first devotee and supporter of Sree Narayana Guru. It was Nani Aashan who first recognised the spiritual abilities of Sree Narayana Guru when he came from Chempazhanthi with his friend Neelakandan to Aruvipuram in Neyyattinkara to attend a wedding ceremony, and it was Nani Aashan who later introduced the Vishwaguru Sree Narayana Guru to the world. Sree Narayana Guru was a spiritual mentor who taught the world about the philosophy of one caste, one religion, and one God for man. Sree Narayana Guru was a highly revolutionary spiritual personality who fought against the caste system and the prejudiced mindset of society throughout his life. The devotees of Sree Narayana Guru regard him as an incarnation of Lord Shiva. It was Sree Narayana Guru and Nani Aasan who made the Shiva temple there a reality by erecting a revolutionary and controversial Shiva Lingam at Aruvippuram against the caste system.

The Malayalam month of Kanni 5th is observed in Kerala as Sree Narayana Guru’s Samadhi Day. On the same day of Kanni 5th in 1982, a baby boy was born to Nani Aashan’s granddaughter, Dr Madhuja Hemachandran, in Thiruvananthapuram. The year of Sree Narayana Guru’s Samadhi is Kanni 5th, 1928, and the birth year of Bhadraanand Hemachandran is Kanni 5th, 1982; this itself indicates a mystic twist: 28 and 82! Many believe that this boy was born to continue Sree Narayana Guru’s cycle of revolutionary work, but nowhere does Bhadraanand Hemachandran claim that he is an incarnation of Sree Narayana Guru. Through this, it is clear how deep Bhadraanand Hemachandran’s great birth connection and family relationship with Sree Narayana Guru are. At present, the Sree Narayana movements are facing various criticisms from society. The cause of all the trouble is that some people who have nothing to do with Sree Narayana Guru infiltrate Sree Narayana movements for selfish interests and work against Guru Dharma. But Bhadraanand Hemachandran, who is inseparably connected with Sree Narayana Guru, never used any Sree Narayana movement for his own gain or became a part of it. At the same time, Bhadranand Hemachandran, who propagates Gurudharma in his own way, is looked at with wonder by society. Bhadraanand Hemachandran was adorable and special to all.

For his grace, he was named Arun. He grew up naughty, was good at everything, including studies and extracurricular activities, and was at the forefront of cultural and creative work. During his teenage years, he showed an interest in cars and bike racing. Arun went to Bangalore from his hometown to study engineering, and there he met an Aghori Baba whom nobody knew but loved only by him. Arun gave up his engineering studies and turned to spiritual studies. Arun went to the Himalayas with Agori Baba, and they led a spiritual life there. The spiritual heritage carried down through the generations gifted Arun with his spiritual quest for enlightenment. Young Arun grew with the blessings of the great Himalayan Saints and eventually transformed into Swami Himaval Maheshwara Bhadraanand. If a child named Arun was born in God’s own country, Kerala, then Swami Himaval Maheshwara Bhadraanand was born in the Himalayas. There, he felt his spiritual power unleashed, and it shone like the sun, illuminating his soul. His great Himalayan masters taught him the essence of the Vedas and Maha Tantric Vidyas. Swami Bhadranand’s spiritual journey took him to the ancient gurus who lived in the Himalayas. He gained a lot of mystical knowledge that could rewrite a person’s destiny by altering the aura and chakras without the help of religions and rituals, and his exploration has traversed through his sixth sense and sanctified powers, leading him to foresee human life and its Aura. His experiments on the ‘Aura Mechanism’ are to alter a person’s Aura and restore the impaired Aura; through the unique ‘Aura Mechanism’, we can redesign our destiny. He is known as a spiritual scientist for his 15 years of intense research on “AURA and its Implications”. The secrets behind our future and success are hidden in our aura, and if we can get to know the strength and state of our aura, we can break free from troubles and fulfil our life’s purpose. For experiencing such bliss and inner evolution, he has developed the Art of Ascetics. Bhadraanand Hemachandran is a unique saint who has shown the world what spiritual siddhi like PARAKAYA PRAVESHANAM (Transmigration) is through his own life.

Although many people talk about the sixth sense, not everyone is aware of its greatness. At the same time, Bhadranand Hemachandran is the only personality who proved the greatness of the sixth sense to the world through his strange spiritual endeavours. Also, in the prediction world, he is known as an Indian Nostradamus. Moreover, the accuracy of his predictions rated him above the insights of Nostradamus. The community first learned about his prophetic instinct at the age of seven. He first shocked the family by predicting the deaths of his grandfather and father. By the age of twenty, he was known all over for these unusual insights. His karmic purity, spiritual wisdom, and prophetic abilities are irreplaceable. For the 2004 Tsunami forecast, Kerala Fisheries Minister Dominic Presentation honoured Bhadranand Hemachandran with the Mother Teresa Award; in 2019, the Mumbai Rotary Club honoured him with the Social Revolutionary Award; and in 2019, for his unusual predictions and rare Aura Mechanism, the Academy of Universal Global Peace USA honoured him with a Doctor of Philosophy. And for his accurate predictions like the Kerala flood, the Corona pandemic, actor Dileep’s controversy, Bineesh Kodiyeri’s arrest, Pinarayi Vijayan’s bickering, and Narendra Modi’s hidden failures, Dr Swami Bhadraanand received the Unique Times excellency Award for “The Prognosticator” In 2022, the Gokulam group of companies chairman, Gokulam Gopalan, presented the award to him in the presence of film director Major Ravi and Pegasus Chairman, Dr Ajit Ravi.

All the above was about the spiritual side of Bhadranand Hemachandran, but now we are going to know about his social side. Bhadraanand Hemachandran is against all the evils and injustices in society, so he became the enemy of the wicked. He strived to educate people against the hatred and violence caused in the name of religion and politics. The vision he put forth was to bring harmony into human thoughts. For this reason, he maintained a healthy distance between devious religious leaders, fake political chieftains, and gangsters. The invasion of leftist thoughts in Kerala has tried to keep away our spiritual masters, and Bhadraanand Hemachandran has proved them wrong through his findings. He stood with his people, preached to them about the light of universal truth, and taught them about the real state of society. His training for young minds is to be the torchbearers of a great India for the prosperity of the country. He imparted to the younger generation, not about religions and rituals but about selfless service and dharma; he tried to convey to the world the truth that if we protect Dharma, Dharma will protect us. There is no doubt that the heart of Bhadraanand Hemachandran is aimed at Dharma. His aims presented here are to enrich society through spirituality and make people walk the path of social empowerment. But some anti-national media, politicians, and administrators have not allowed him to do such things in Kerala. He teaches life lessons to the community by sustaining the core of Sanatana culture, irrespective of caste or religion; he also provides society with the spiritual fortitude and ground-breaking ideas necessary to eliminate caste and religious barriers, but the society of today chooses something else.

You may know Bhadraanand Hemachandran’s name, but not his story.

The anti-nationals of Kerala attacked Bhadraanand Hemachandran miserably, but he has no grudge against anyone. These cowardly criminals are not courageous like him, and they will never fight directly with anyone. The attacking methods of these traitors are too strange, and their art of attacking is sui generis. For example, if these grisly guys don’t get a virgin woman, they will fabricate a story against that innocent virgin and spread the rumour that the virgin is a prostitute. How can she convince society of her innocence if it happens like that? Is she able to walk down the road and scream that she is a virgin? This is what happened with Bhadraanand Hemachandran too. Only those who know Bhadraanand Hemachandran well are fully aware of him; his life story serves as a reminder to society that no one should be subject to prejudice. If anybody opposes such anti-nationals, they use their political and media influence to destroy their enemies; these backstabbers will hire criminals and apply their brains to the hired criminals. Many creative media Goondas are available in Kerala, such media thugs are cheap and the best. With the help of these media goons, the anti-nationals will destroy their enemies’ reputations and images. Finally, with the help of police criminals, these anti-nationals will fabricate false cases against their enemies and destroy one’s life completely. The former DGP of Kerala, Dr T P Senkumar, IPS, himself admitted and told the media that there were “criminals” in his police department. According to the documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, 1,129 Kerala Police officers are facing criminal charges; 387 police officers in Kerala are allegedly involved in criminal cases, according to a report that the then-DGP Loknath Behra, IPS, submitted to the State Human Rights Commission in 2018. These are the characteristics of the nefarious, unholy police hooligans of the depraved police department of Kerala’s left government who tried to poratarise a righteous Bhadraanand Hemachandran, as the wrong man. In Kerala, there is a saying, “If you are a social worker, and due to your rebellious nature, if you have any criminal cases, then you must believe that you are on the right track”. But they failed only in Bhadraanand Hemachandran’s case; the entire filthy gang, who all worked against him, were in an inferno, and many lost their lives tragically. Now society is understanding the aftermath of spiritual power.

His strong and impartial stand to safeguard Sanatanis and protect their property, lives, and pride made him a controversial figure and an enemy of anti-nationals. Bhadraanand Hemachandran was imprisoned four times, not for money laundering, molestation, public annoyance, or cheating; but only for his voice and action against the anti-nationalists and drug peddlers who were destroying the future of the youth and the country. Now that Bhadraanand Hemachandran is a big challenge to the anti-nationals; he is facing serious threats from extremists for his outspoken statements against the traitors’ activities. But some of the government officials who are responsible for ensuring the security of the people do not take any proper action against the traitors or do not provide proper protection or help to people like Bhadraanand Hemachandran. If a person like him, who works in society without a salary and pension for the well-being of the country, does not get legal help from government officials, then whom do these government officials indirectly help? Think!

As ordinary monks enjoy a very high level of happiness and detachment from the material world, they generally stay away from society. But Bhadraanand Hemachandran’s spiritual master, Aghori Baba, reminded him of his duties to the motherland and convinced him to go to his native land. For Bhadraanand Hemachandran, who believed that the Guru was everything, defying the Guru’s words was unthinkable for him. His Guru told him that Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, and Kerala are the four regions that pose a threat to our country, and there are border force systems to protect the country from other regions except for Kerala. But there is no border force system to protect the country from Kerala; therefore, your task is very big, and you should be like a border fire to protect the country, Guru said. This made him think a lot, and his Baba pointed to a soldier who he saw on the way and said to him, “Did you see that warrior? You should be like him, who stands on the border without fearing the enemy’s attack, leaving even his family behind to protect his country and people, regardless of snow, sun, heat, and humidity. He will have a salary and a pension, and you will not get those two, but the power and blessings of me and God will still reside in you. You have that innate siddhi to predict and understand things, but others don’t have that. The siddhi that you have received is to be a light to the world of darkness, and that siddhi will be your guide when you walk in the darkness. First the ignorant will reject your knowledge, and then those who rejected you will come behind you. You will have to overcome many trials, and those experiences will make you a strong fighter. No one can destroy you, and those who try to destroy you will be destroyed themselves. Because it is the sages who have sent you on this earth to establish dharma, the deities will come to your side to help you in various forms. A great nation awaits your service, you go and protect your dharma; that is the guru Dakshina that you are giving to me”. Bhadraanand Hemachandran remained silent for a while and meditated for several hours, and finally, after bowing his head at the feet of his Guru, he returned to his native land.

These words are from his autobiography; just wait to know about his unspeakable life story.

Source: www.swamiofthesouth.in

