Why did three BJP leaders in DK obtain injunction against media houses, asks Shivakumar

Belthangady: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday, April 22, mused at three BJP leaders obtaining temporary injunction against media houses restraining them from publishing any articles or electronic content.

Addressing a poll campaign for Belthangady Congress candidate Rakshith Shivaram at Ujire near here, Mr. Shivakumar said BJP has history of ‘CDs’ and no wonder the three leaders have availed the injunction. He had heard some six-seven ‘Bombay Boys’ obtaining similar injunctions earlier. People should realise that everything was not right in the BJP, he stressed.

The State Congress President said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to salute the LPG cylinder before casting votes during the last election. “Now we suggest to our leaders to keep an LPG cylinder near each polling booth and garland them.” While people’s incomes have steeply decreased, the prices of essential commodities have reached the skies. In such a situation, people should vote for Congress to help them to lead a dignified life, Mr. Shivakumar said, reminding them of the four poll promises of free power, free ration, monthly income to women and stipend to unemployed youth.

Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress has been the strength of the nation. The party coming to power is nothing but empowering all sections of society. Former MLA Vasanth Bangera has represented Belthangady many times and now he has given way for the new face. While Congress was mulling rendering justice to Vokkaligas, whose numbers are about 3.5 lakh in the district, it ultimately decided to field young candidates to bring in fresh blood to politics, he said.

“May 10 is not just the polling day; it is also the day to eliminate corruption in the State,” Mr. Shivakumar said. Congress had joined hands with JD(S) in 2018 to keep BJP away from power and supported H.D. Kumaraswamy. However, they did not last long while BJP came to power through ‘Operation Lotus.’ The ‘double-engine’ government failed to bring change in anyone’s life, including the youth, farmers, working class and women. Even BJP workers are unable to say the government worked satisfactorily.

Stating that corruption has been rampant in the State, Mr. Shivakumar noted the then BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath himself had stated that there was hate politics in Shivamogga.

Rakshith Shivaram and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...