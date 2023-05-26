Why does Cong hate Indian culture, sacred ‘Sengol’ kept in museum as walking stick: Shah

Soon after the Congress accused BJP of spreading false narrative on ‘Sengol’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out, asking why it hates Indian tradition and culture and calls the sacred ‘Sengol’ which was kept at the Allahabad Museum a ‘walking stick’.



Shah took to Twitter to hit back at the Congress, and said, “Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolize India’s freedom but it was banished to a museum as a ‘walking stick’.”

Shah’s remarks came after Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the BJP was spreading “false narrative” on ‘Sengol’.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is communication in-charge of the Congress, said, “Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence.”

Ramesh said that a majestic spectre conceived of by a religious establishment in then Madras province and crafted in Madras city was indeed presented to Nehru in August 1947.

“There is no documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji & Nehru describing this spectre as a symbol of transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple – bogus. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media. Two of the finest Rajaji scholars with impeccable credentials have expressed surprise,” he said.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP said the spectre was later kept for display at the Allahabad Museum.

“What Nehru said there on December 14, 1947 is a matter of public record despite whatever labels may say,” he said.

“The spectre is now being used by the Prime Minister and his drum-beaters for their political ends in Tamil Nadu. This is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives. The real question is why is President Droupadi Murmu not being allowed to inaugurate the new Parliament?” he said.

He also attached a news report and the remarks of Pandit Nehru at Allahabad Museum.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new four storey Parliament building on May 28. The issue has snowballed into a major controversy, with the opposition parties arguing that President Murmu (head of the state) and not Prime Minister Modi (head of the government), should perform the inauguration.

Even BJP national president J.P. Nadda slammed the government and in a series of tweets said, “What connects most parties which are boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building? The answer is simple – they are dynasty run political parties, whose monarchic methods are at loggerheads with the principles of republicanism and democracy in our Constitution.”

“Those parties which are boycotting the Parliament’s inauguration lack any commitment to democracy because their sole aim is to perpetuate a select group of dynasties. Such an approach is an insult to the makers of our Constitution. These parties must introspect!,” he said.

“These dynastic parties, particularly the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, are unable to digest a simple fact that the people of India have placed their faith in a man hailing from a humble background. Elitist mindsets of dynasts are preventing them from logical thinking,” Nadda said.

“The people of India are seeing how these parties are putting politics above the nation. These parties will be punished yet again by the people for their partisan politics,” the BJP leader said.

