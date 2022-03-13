Why Does India Need To Include Cybersecurity In The Curriculum?

In the past few years, the dependency of human beings on cyberspace has increased vastly, with people from all over adopting new digital tools, services, and applications. The same is the case for India, which is a digital giant where we are observing that everyone is now using digital solutions instead of conventional methods of doing things.

Although the digital ecosystem of India is very useful in the current age, there have been concerns over the security of this digital ecosystem and how vulnerable we are to cyber threats. The more we are adopting digital solutions, the more we are getting vulnerable to cyber threats.

The dream of Digital India will only be accomplished if we give strong attention to cybersecurity and this can be done if we teach our younger generations about cybersecurity. Today, we will be discussing some reasons why cybersecurity should include in academics in India:

Lack Of Skilled People

Not only India but the whole world is currently facing a massive shortage in the cybersecurity industry because modern technology was adopted so rapidly that there wasn’t ample time for the countries to generate awareness on this topic.

Plus, the integration of new technologies every day is leaving the old, conventional methods behind leading to a shortage in the modern cybersecurity industry. A modern-day cybersecurity professional can recognize security threats even in the router’s admin interface i.e 192.168.0.1, which the older professionals cannot because of them not being familiar with the technology.

According to a report by IBM in 2018, India required as many as 3 million cybersecurity professionals and unfortunately, the current number of cybersecurity professionals in the country is less than 0.5 million.

Lack Of Proper Academic Training

There is also a lack of proper academic cybersecurity training in India. The proper infrastructure is not there to help individuals become good cybersecurity professionals. There have been different cybersecurity courses launched in India but most of these are theoretical courses without any focus on practical work and cybersecurity is all about being practical and implementing the things that you have learned in real-life.

It is time that the Government of India and top technical institutes in the country realize the importance of cybersecurity courses and include these courses into programs with the modern-day curriculum.

Increase In Cyberattacks Because Of Vast Digitization

Another reason why there is a need for cybersecurity education in India is that we are progressing towards a Digital India which means that there would be even more digitization in the upcoming years which ultimately means more cyber threats, to both individuals and organizations.

Indian organizations have seen a surge in cybersecurity attacks in the past couple of years and it has increased more than 100%. These figures show that there is an immense need for cybersecurity professionals in the country.

It is not only organizations but individuals who have also seen an increase in cyberattacks. Even on their private addresses like 192.168.1.1, the attackers have employed several techniques to gain access to the networks of individuals.

A Great Career Option

About one-third of the country’s population constitutes young people aged between 15 and 24 years. The age group of 20-24 years constitutes roughly about 40% of the labour force in India and it has an unemployment rate of about 35%.

Cybersecurity is a great and promising career choice for these young individuals who can make great careers for themselves. There is an increase in demand for cybersecurity professionals and there is currently a shortage of trained professionals who can satisfactorily fulfil their roles, therefore, it would be a great career choice for young individuals who will eagerly learn such a skill.

The need for experienced and skilled cybersecurity professionals is so high that there are now companies that are willing to pay salaries in crores to the top individuals.

For Protection Of Digital Infrastructure

Since we are progressing towards a Digital India, the digital infrastructure consisting of IoT, digital solutions, and digital operational tools is expected to rise in the coming years and as this would expand, it would be implemented across all the infrastructures including power, oil, water, gas, etc.

Any interruption in these infrastructures can put the lives of many at risk, therefore, it is the need of the moment that there are skilled professionals available in the country that can prevent any such mishap from happening and protect the digital infrastructure in the coming years.