Why Even Spend Rs 8 Lakhs Restoring a British-Era Well near Bolar Leewell Bus Shelter… ?

Why Even Spend Rs 8 Lakhs Restoring a British-Era Well near Bolar Leewell, when there are other Civic issues that need to be restored FIRST? The same money could have been used to repair a few dilapidated roads and lanes in the City. Seems like Restoring Colonial Era Wells is Mangaluru City Corporation new Development Projects, the other well being near Hampankatta Circle.

Mangaluru : There used to be a well constructed by a British Officer by the name of G Lee Morris, who served the region as Principal Collector in 1863 and 1864, near Bolar which later got the Lee-Well, in the 19th Century. It is learnt that this well provided water for nearly 50 families in that locality. But due to many suicides committed by people jumping into this well, Mangaluru City Municipality had closed it nearly 50 years ago. And after closing the well, a bus shelter was built next to it, which still exists. In October 2019 while the construction workers were digging for road concrete work, they discovered a sinkhole, a part of the dilapidated well.

Even though there is not much history on this Lee-Well, but according to Mangaluru Darshana, a book on the Coastal Town’s socio-political cultural history, reveals that G Lee Morris had served in this region as Principal Collector in 1863 and 1864, but nothing is said about Him constructing the well. But going by his surname Lee, people assume that he could be the one who built the well. IAfter the then MCC Commissioner Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde had approached the Archaeology department as to what plan of action could be taken, and after 17 months this well dating back to the Colonial Era which was located near the Bolar Leewell Bus Shelter in the City, the archaeology department has now started the work in restoring the well at a cost of Rs 8 lakh, the expenses undertaken by Mangaluru City Coproation. But many residents in the area are saying why even give first preference to this well, when we have a road nearby in bad shape since years, which the MCC has turned a blind eye in repairing it.

As per sources, as revealed by Purushothama M, the Archaeological Conservation Assistant, the first step taken will be cleaning of the well and recovering historical objects that may be found in the structure. The entire process will be documented using photographs and videos, since the primary objective is to restore the well to its original form. A layer of concrete and a brick wall will be built around the structure, at the bedrock of the well. It is learnt that the well is around eight-feet deep, rising above the ground to a height of around three-foot. Wooden beams supported by Madras roofing are being used, and also an aluminium ladder will be installed so it will be convenient for cleaning the structure. The project will be completed within three months, it is learnt.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Chittaranjandas Bangera, who operates Radhakrishna Cycle Shop just opposite to this well said, “The sinkhole started to appear as the road caved in possibly due to the recent heavy rains that lashed the City in October 2019. When I noticed a few children playfully testing the water in what they thought was only a puddle, I chased them away as I realized the British-time well could have resurfaced. I and my nearby neighbours quickly informed the police and MCC Officials, who quickly came to the spot and barricaded the area”.

“Since many suicides were taking place where people used to end their lives by jumping into this well, the City municipality decided to close it few decades ago. There was also a tank adjacent to the well, which catered to the needs of cattle and horses then. This well is to provide drinking water for around 50 families in this area before it was closed. The well also had pulleys on three sides for people to draw water. While the laborers were digging on this road during the road widening work, a sinkhole was noticed, and it was the opening of the old-well” added Bangera.



