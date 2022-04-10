Why is Baba Ramdev Silent Over Rising Fuel Prices? -MLC Manjunath Bhandary

Udupi: The Udupi DIstrict Congress on Saturday staged a protest at the War Memorial against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for the constant rise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

The protesters took out a protest march from the District Congress Bhavan to the War Memorial and raised slogans against the Union and State Governments.

Addressing the protesters MLC Manjunath Bhandary said that, Prices of fuel and essential items have gone through the roof under the rule of PM Modi, making the lives of common people miserable. During the Manmohan Singh Government the price of petrol was around Rs 62 per litre and now it has climbed to Rs 110. During the UPA government, if the Petrol prices rose even Rs 1, Baba Ramdev and others were getting down to the streets against the government. But today they all are in silent mode.

Bhandary further said that the BJP is busy with religion politics in the state. When Modi was the CM of Gujarat, he was holding protests every now and then against the Union government. Before he became the PM, he had given many promises to the people of India. Unfortunately, not a single promise has been fulfilled.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake speaking on the occasion said, “In Karnataka if we Question about the hike in fuel prices, the ruling BJP speaks about the Hijab, Halal, Azan etc. The state government is not working in the interest of the common man. When the Hindu outfit leader Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga, the govermnent sanctioed Rs 25 lakh compensation to his family. But when a person of the the ST community was murdered in Beltangady, why was his family compensated only Rs 4 lakh, why the discrimination? Questioned Sorake.

Former Byndoor MLA Gopal Poojary, district Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Vice President Prakyath Shetty Leaders Amrith Shenoy, Ramesh Kanchan, Veronica Corenelio, Roshni Oliver, Geetha Wagle, Deepak Kotian Dion D’Souza, Harish Kini, Prashanth Jattanna, Rameez Husain and others were present.