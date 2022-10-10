Why is BJP silent over Goa CM’s visit to Temple Eating Non Veg – Ramesh Kanchan

Udupi: The Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kanachan has raised questions over the Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant’s visit to Sri Krishna Math after having non-vegetarian meals during his recent visit to Udupi.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com Ramesh Kanchan said, “When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, the BJP targeted him while he visited the temple in Dharmasthala after having non-veg lunch. Now their own party chief minister along with the local MLA Raghupathi Bhat and others had lunch, Pramod Sawant had a non-vegetarian meal. Is it not an insult made by the Chief Minister to Sri Krishna Math and senior Swamiji?” Kanchan questioned.

Ramesh Kanchan further said, “BJP members are always smart in giving counter statements for Congress allegations, then why are they silent on this matter? The Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat should answer this. Does he support the Goa CM’s stand? BJP should stop worrying about the food or Dress issues”.

