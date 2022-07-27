Why is Congress running away from probe: Anurag Thakur



New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asked why are they running away from probe.

Responding to Congress allegations of the government misusing the agencies, Thakur asked whether the Gandhi family is above law.

“Why is Congress running away from the probe? What do they have to hide? The big question is whether the Gandhi family is above the law. There should be a separate law for Gandhi family,” Thakur said.

“Only big question arising is that they are also answerable to agencies. Like any other Indian they should face the probe,” he added.

Congress is alleging that the government is misusing investigative agencies against the opposition after the ED called Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for investigation in the National Herald case.