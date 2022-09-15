Why is IT, ED not looking in BJP’s money power politics: Dinesh Rao

Panaji: Alleging that the ruling BJP paid Rs 30 to 40 crores to Congress MLAs to defect, Congress Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday questioned why Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate is not looking into the BJP’s “misuse of money power”.

Addressing a press conference in the party office here, Rao, who arrived in the coastal state after 8 Congress MLAs merged into BJP on Wednesday, said that the conspiracy was hatched by the BJP in collusion with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and former Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo.

“We had named both of them earlier too, though Lobo was CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader and Kamat was a former Chief Minister. We named them because they were the mastermind behind this whole episode of splitting the CLP.

“These eight MLAs have not gone for development of constituencies or for Goa. They have gone for power, money and (avoid) threats of agency for whatever wrong they have done,” he said.

“Around Rs 30 to 40 crores have been given to them. Some of them will become ministers now. Who is funding BJP to purchase MLAs, why IT and ED not looking into these issues, when BJP is misusing money power,” Rao questioned.

The Congress leader said that the BJP’s intention is to have no opposition in the country. “For that, they are targeting Congress. Their number one enemy is Congress. The BJP has engineered this defection using immense money power, agencies and political pressure,” he said.

“BJP is destroying the democratic fabric of this country. Bharat Jodo Yatra is to fight such menace like politics of hate, politics of using money, using all institutions to grab power at any cost,” he added.

Noting that Congress had filed disqualification petitions against Lobo and Kamat before the Assembly Speaker, he said: “That is not been heard, it is another matter. But today, the truth has come out, that for selfish reasons, for sake of power, the sake of money or for whatever other reasons, these MLAs who have benefitted from the Congress party, who held positions in Congress, have defected for personal selfish reasons.”

Rao said that it is a very sad day for democracy and for the politics of Goa also.

“Unfortunate development for Congress party also. During the last election, we had specifically told the people of Goa that we will ensure that our elected MLAs will not defect and when we selected our candidates, all of them voluntarily said that they will not betray Congress, whatever may happen. They have not only betrayed the people of Goa but have also betrayed god,” he said recalling the oath taken before god by these leaders.

