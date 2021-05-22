Spread the love



















Why Send Vaccines to Pakistan & Bangladesh, When India has Shortage of Vax – MLA U T Khader

“Why Send Vaccines to Pakistan & Bangladesh, When India has Shortage of Vax and lakhs of people in our Country are not given the shots”-Former State Minister and MLA U T Khader

Mangaluru : Addressing the media persons, Former State Minister and MLA U T Khader said the central and state governments have been stooping to a new low while engaging in damage control measures to save the face of the BJP by levelling baseless allegations against Congress. Calling it a total failure on part of the central and state governments, Khader questioned why vaccines were sent to Pakistan and Bangladesh when people of India were not given the shots.

He further said “Why did the Government not give a nod to manufacturers when 22 companies are marketing vaccines across the world. Why did the Central government deny nod for companies to manufacture vaccines here? Further, what was the reason for sanctioning a nod only for Russian made Sputnik V? Why is there no transparency? Where is our Union health minister, finance minister and minister of food and civil supplies now? The BJP government needs to answer these questions,”



The Central and State governments have been stooping to a new low while engaging in damage control measures to save the face of BJP by levelling baseless allegations against Congress. On the compensation package announced by the state government, most of the eligible sections of the society, especially those from the coastal districts, were deprived of benefits. Why is the government not announcing packages for fishermen, workers in the beedi industries, cashew factories, restaurants and private buses? questioned Khader.

MLC K Harish Kumar, the Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president questioned the criteria for the distribution of compensation announced by the BS Yediyurappa government. “Private school teachers are in distress as many of them have not been paid their salaries. Though the government has announced a package, it has nothing to offer. Do not announce packages as a damage control measure to cover prime minister Narendra Modi’s failures,” added Kumar.

