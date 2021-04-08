Spread the love



















Why Vaquar Shaikh ended up on ‘Silence’ set on off-day



Mumbai: Actor Vaquar Shaikh features alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Mathur in the thriller film “Silence… Can You Hear It?”. He is cast as a cop named Raj Gupta, and he says he was so engrossed living the character that he once ended up on set on an off-day!

“We were shooting for three to four nights, back-to-back. We were shooting in Madh Island and on the third day, we were shooting throughout the night and I had packed up earlier. On the fourth day, I landed up on the set at two o’clock and there was no one. I called up my EP but he didn’t pick up the call. I tried calling up my producer Kiran (Deohans) sir. He didn’t pick up the call. I started thinking I had goofed up and they were angry with me,” Vaquar tells IANS.

He continues with a laugh: “I felt like the sky had fallen on my head. I thought that I missed the location. After an hour, my EP called me. That’s when he told me that it is a turn-around day. We were shooting nights and so, we had a day off. It was mentioned on my schedule. But I was so engrossed in the shoot and enjoying the entire process that I forgot that it was an off-day.”

Vaquar, who has been part of television shows such as “Justujoo”, “Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki”, “Qubool Hai” and “Saraswati Chandra”, reveals his character is very disciplined.

“This is my first major role in a film and I was always on time, putting my best foot forward and always in character. I was always so particular about giving my best. My character Raj is a very honest, upright and conscientious cop who takes orders and delivers the goods. Not even for a moment did I want to step away from being Raj. I used to get up early and hit the gym. A lot of people on the set told me that I don’t speak much. I used to tell them to meet me after the film is over,” says the actor.