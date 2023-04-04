Why Wait for Inauguration by Netas? DYFI Members OPEN the Harekala Vented Dam-cum-Bridge

Why Wait for Netas for Inauguration? The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Members OPEN the Harekala-Adyar Vented Dam-cum-Bridge on Tuesday 4 April morning, and the residents were overwhelmed.

Mangaluru: Even though the work on the Harekala-Adyar vented dam-cum-bridge connecting Harekala on the southern bank and Adyar on the northern bank of Netravati is complete, enforcement of the model of conduct has delayed its official inauguration. With the massive vented dam-cum bridge across Netravati connecting Harekala on its southern bank and Adyar on the northern bank complete, the people of the Harekala region have sought that the bridge be put to public use pending the project’s formal inauguration.

While the authorities concerned were planning the formal inauguration of the project executed for Rs 174 crore under the Paschim Vahini project, the poll code of conduct came to be enforced. Following the demand by people to allow plying of light motor vehicles on the completed bridge so as not to keep it idle, the facility was planned to be allowed to be used shortly without any formal programme.

However, this morning (4 April) the members of DYFI under the leadership of Dakshina Kannada DYFI President B K Imtiyaz, assembled at the entrance of the Dam, and opened the bridge gate with the help of the residents, to allow the flow of light vehicles. Even though the work on the bridge was completed four months ago, the opening of the bridge to the public was planned for 1 April 2023, but due to the enforcement of the election model of conduct, it couldn’t be done. It is learnt that due to no order from the small irrigation department and a stay order from High Courtourt, the bridge was delayed in opening for public use. not open to the public. Meanwhile, this morning, as per the locals, a few officials arrived at the bridge on Monday, with some pooja items to inaugurate and open the bridge for the public, however, they couldn’t do it due to the election code of conduct.

Meanwhile, the Harekala DYFI unit, getting frustrated over these delays and developments, met the DK Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi Kumar and submitted an appeal on Monday, requesting Him to grant permission to open the bridge for the public. However, on Tuesday 4 April early morning, the DYFI members, along with the locals and general public opened the bridge gate that was locked and allowed the movement of light vehicles through it.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, B K Imtiyaz, the president of DK-DYFI said, ” The opening of this bridge does not come under the restriction of election model of conduct, since the bridge has completed a few months ago, and it’s not a new or ongoing project. So why wait for the politicians to come and inaugurate the bridge when the people desperately need the bridge for travel? We have already met the DC and given him an appeal to allow the bridge to open. Now that we have opened the bridge, the other politicians and authorities have not taken any action, and if they plan to lock the bridge again we will intensify our protest and see that the completed bridge is put to use, rather than keep it shut till the elections are over. The bridge is built with taxpayers and public money, so why wait and give credentials to the elected representatives”.

It is learnt that the project, with twin objectives of providing drinking and irrigation water to the Mangaluru (Ullal) constituency and connectivity to the hinterlands of the Harekala area with the mainland in Adyar, commenced in February 2020. Though it was to be completed in 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic and flash floods washing away material and machinery etc., delayed the project. With 10 m wide bridge part comprising 7 m vehicular lane and 1.5 m each pedestrian walkway on both sides, the 520 m long dam-cum-bridge would considerably reduce the travel time between Harekala, Konaje, Mudipu and surrounding areas and Adyar abutting Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75. Water could be impounded up to 2 meter-height which requires the acquisition of about 30 hectares of government and patta lands, according to the minor irrigation department that has executed the project.

The department has already tested the dam by impounding water up to 1.2 m from the Sil-level that did not entail the submergence of any land. Since there was no flow in the Netravati, it did not impound water this season. Once the acquisition process was completed by the Revenue Department, the department would impound water at 2m levels after the Monsoon. Work on the bridge part is complete with concreted approach ramps on both Harekala and Adyar sides. While the Harekala ramp directly connects the main road passing through the village, the Adyar ramp connects the road reaching NH 75 via Cambridge School.

Presently only light vehicles are allowed to ply on the bridge and heavy vehicles are prohibited, including City Buses. When Team Mangalorean asked Jyothi and Poornima who were walking on the bridge and going to their college in the City, how they felt about the bridge opening this morning, they replied, ” We are overwhelmed because for the last so many years we had to cross the river by boat which was very hectic, and we faced hardships. Especially when we returned home late in the evening we had a hectic time waiting for the ferry. We wish that the concerned authorities soon will allow the city buses to ply on the bridge, which would ease our difficulties”.

