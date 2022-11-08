Why Web3 Is One Of The Most Important Things To Look For In Crypto

What is Web3?

Even if you’re new to blockchain or don’t know much about it, you’ve probably heard the term “Web3.” Since Web3 is being used more and more in mainstream media, it is increasingly becoming a component of the mean person’s vocabulary. But even though people are paying more attention to the idea, not everyone knows what Web3 is.

Before we can try to figure out how and why Web3 is essential, we need to explain what it means. This is easier to say than to do since people have different ideas about what Web3 is and there are many ways to describe it. Simply put, this 3rd generation of the latest version of the web is based on decentralized blockchain technology.

Blockchain utilizes the same technology that makes Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the most well-known cryptocurrencies, possible. It is also a key part of the decentralized web. What is a blockchain, then?

A blockchain is a database or ledger that is shared by a large network of computers or nodes. The nodes are important to the network because they keep an unchangeable record of all the events and transactions that happen on the blockchain.

Individuals consider that this new web edition will look different from one place to another. This includes “play-to-earn” computer games, NFT platforms, decentralized social networking sites, DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms, and so on. Also, the technology and new ideas suggest that Web3 could change the world wide web as we know it and make a new digital infrastructure that doesn’t use middlemen.

How Does Web3 Compare to Web1 and Web2?

Web1 is the first stage of the internet, as the name suggests. During this time, the web’s main goal was to make it easier for people to share and get information. This implied that Web1 didn’t have any interactive parts, so the internet was pretty static. So, most of what people did online was read, and they couldn’t add anything.

Some people say that the Web3 hype is influenced by marketing and FOMO, but that’s not the whole story! People are also paying more attention to the decentralized web because of the people, money, and energy that are going into blockchain and cryptocurrency startups.

Benefits of the Decentralized Web

Web3 platforms give users more ways to make money from their activities and help out on other platforms. The big platforms of today don’t let you do this or have the tools to make it happen.

One example is how Meta makes money by putting together a huge amount of data. They collect information about users so they can sell targeted ads, which is a very profitable business model. A decentralized alternative to Meta, on the other hand, might let users sell their own data alternatively.

Conclusion

Web3 is getting more and more popular, and the majority will likely know the term soon. It’s the next step for the internet, and it’s characterized by the fact that it’s not centred in one place. Also, it is an ecosystem built with blockchain technology, which is the same technology that makes cryptocurrencies possible.

Many people think that Web3 is an important part of making the metaverse work because it makes it possible to make decentralized digital realms that aren’t run by big companies. This is another reason why Web3 is important. Also, it’s feasible that crypto tokens like NFTs could be used to represent things in the metaverse. For instance, one of these tokens could stand for an avatar, an area of land inside a virtual realm, amongst other things.