Wife Commits Suicide after Husband Tests Positive for COVID-19

Udupi: A 70-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a building after her husband tested positive for COVID-19, in Udupi city on June 5.

The deceased has been identified as Gangamma, a native of Chitradurga.

According to the police, Gangamma’s husband had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the COVID care centre. After Gangamma came to know that her husband had tested positive for COVID-19 she got upset and jumped from the Seventh-floor of a building. Fifteen days back Gangamma had also tested positive for COVID-19 and had recovered completely.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police Station.

