Will be confined to state politics till end of my career: Siddaramaiah



New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who met Sonia Gandhi here on Tuesday said that he will only focus on state politics and all speculation about him being offered a role in national politics is speculative.

In a tweet he said, “It was a courtesy call from @INCIndia President Smt Sonia Gandhi. We discussed about strengthening our party at State & National levels. The news of me being offered a position in central Congress team is speculative & far from the truth”.

“I am more interested in State politics. I will be confined to State politics till the end of my career. I had conveyed this to @INCIndia leader Shri @RahulGandhi when I was invited before,” he added.

Sources said, Sonia Gandhi discussed about internal rift in the state and asked the former Chief Minister to take everyone along in the state. The Karnataka leader was called to the national capital by the Congress high command to discuss further strategy regarding state politics.

However, Siddaramaiah when asked said he is not interested in national politics. Sources say he is being offered a national role at the AICC level and the Congress wants to bring a backward leader to Delhi to counter BJP and make inroads in the section.

The Congress leadership is in overdrive to resolve all the internal issues in the states specially those going for polls to stop exodus and strengthen the party, which is key to the Congress success.

Sonia Gandhi on Monday had met ex-Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma to iron out differences with the state president, the Congress is easy of its leaders joining TMC.

The Congress has two backward Chief Ministers — Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, but elevating someone from the South will have impact in the southern region, though Mallikarjun Kharge is from the same state and from Scheduled Caste and is also in the national politics and currently leader of opposition in the upper house.

