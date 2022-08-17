Will focus on strengthening saffron party in south: Yediyurappa



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who was on Wednesday appointed as a member of BJP’s Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, has said that he will help the BJP retain power in the state.

“I will also put in all my efforts to strengthen the party in south India,” he said.

Speaking to the media after his appointment, Yediyurappa said, “I will not let any other party come to power in Karnataka, where the BJP will win more than 140 seats. We will take up state-wide tours under the collective leadership of the party led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is doing a good job.”

“The party has given me a big responsibility. I did not expect any position. After resigning from the post of Chief Minister, I had decided to bring BJP back to power again,” he said.

“I will humbly accept the new responsibility bestwoed upon me by the party. I am the example that a common party worker who is active is never dumped by the BJP. I always believed that you don’t retire in politics. It has now been authenticated by the party leaders,” Yediyurappa said.

Bommai on his part expressed happiness over the appointment of his predecessor Yediyurappa as a member of the BJP’s Parliamentary Board.

Soon after the announcement was made, the Chief Minister called Yediyurappa and congratulated him for the new role as BJP Parliamentary Board member.

“I am indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P Nadda for nominating him (Yediyurappa) for the important post,” Bommai said.

Like this: Like Loading...