Will have Permanent Solution for the Problems faced by Fishing Community – Minister Mankala Vaidya

Udupi: Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Minister Mankala Vaidya said that a permanent solution will be found for the problems faced by the fishing community.

He was speaking to media persons after interacting with the fishermen community at the Sastan Kodi Kanyana Fisheries Jetty on July 2.

Addressing the media persons Minister Vaidya said, “Fishermen are facing a lot of problems at the Kodi Kanyana fishing jetty in Sastan, so I visited and inspected it today. There is no proper space to anchor the boats in the jetty and dredging has also not been done for many years. Our government is committed to fulfilling the demands of the fishermen’s community of Sastan. Our government is pro-poor and pro-fishermen, I am also a fisherman. The Kodi fishing port will be developed on top priority”.

Replying to the problem of sea erosion in the coastal districts the minister said that from Goa to Mangalore, there is a problem of sea erosion. If we stop the sea erosion on one side, it starts on the other side. We need a permanent solution for this and the union government should also join hands with the state government, he said.

State Backward class commission Chairmen K Jayaprakash Hegde, fishermen leaders Nadoja Dr G Shanker, Anand Kundar, Keshav Kundar, Naveen Salian and others were present.

