Will implement Mekedatu project despite opposition: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government will implement the Mekedatu Project, despite opposition from the neighbouring states. “Our Government will not back off from this project which is necessary for drinking water and power generation,” he said on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee of India’s Independence.

Bommai said the approval of the central government is expected soon for the DPR of Mekedatu project that will help in utilising the additional water allocated by orders of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

“We have resolved to make the efficient use of river water allocated to the state by faster implementation of irrigation projects,” he added.

Bommai also said there will be no compromise in the matters of border, language, land and water of the state.

“We are committed to have cordial relationships with neighbouring states, under the federal system based on the aspirations of the Constitution,” he said.

Referring to Covid situation, Bommai said the government has ably managed the pandemic under the leadership of previous Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

“We have taken steps to balance the lives and livelihood of people. During the first and second wave of Covid-19, we tried to instill confidence in the public through a relief package to various sectors in distress and upgradation of the healthcare system with over Rs 7422 crore,” he said.

During the last one year, the government has taken measures to ramp up the healthcare system by providing more than 24,000 oxygenated beds and over 4,000 ventilators to government hospitals and medical college hospitals, Bommai said.

“Today we are better equipped to confront the Covid-19 situation in the state,” he added.

So far, Bommai said more than 3.5 crore doses of vaccines have been administered and all preparations are being made to prevent and mitigate the effects of possible third wave of the pandemic in coming days based on the advice by experts’ taskforce.

“Strict preventive measures are being taken in border districts. Healthcare service is being strengthened and measures are being taken to enhance the numbers of paediatric ICU beds in district hospitals,” he said.

Strict measures are being taken in the border districts in the wake of increase in Covid cases, he said.

Bommai said the Jal Jeevan Mission, the ambitious project of the central government to provide functional household tap connection (FHTC) to every rural household is being implemented as “Mane Manege Gange” Programme.

The state has more than 91 lakh rural households and this year aims to provide 25 lakh FHTC under this scheme, he said.

Bommai said the government has issued orders to provide scholarships to farmers’ children for higher education ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 11,000 for various courses. Rs 1000 crore has been allocated for this Raitha Vidyanidhi scheme benefitting over 17 lakh students, he said.

Bommai said the government aims to attract investments of Rs 5 lakh crore and create 20 lakh jobs during the period of 2020 to 2025 under the new industrial policy.

“The policy encourages setting up of industries in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It is indeed an optimistic development to see investors showing interest to invest in the state, despite Covid pandemic. Karnataka has taken several initiatives to make significant contributions to fulfil the dream of PM Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” he said.

To create an industry ready skilled workforce, as many as 150 government ITIs across the state are being upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 4636.50 crore, Bommai said.

He also said several initiatives were taken to ease the impact of Covid-19 on children’s learning process and utmost care was taken not to interrupt the learning process through Vidyagama and using digital platforms.

Bommai announced the launch of special programmes like Amrit Gram Panchayats, Amrit Rural Housing Scheme, and Amrit Farmer Producer Organisations, among others.

Under the Amrit Gram Panchayats, overall development of 750 select Gram Panchayats will be taken up with projects including street lights, and drinking water, Bommai said.

Under the Amrit Rural Housing Scheme, the government will provide housing for all homeless in select 750 Gram Panchayats, he said.

Under the Amrity Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, as many as 750 such organisations will be set up in the state to promote production and marketing of agriculture, fisheries and weavers products, Bommai said.

“Each Organisation would be given Rs 30 lakh each for three years, amounting to Rs 225 crore,” he said.

Under the Amrit Sports Adoption Programme, Bommai said the government would train and encourage 75 talented sportspersons from the state who have the potential to win medals, for upcoming Paris Olympics.

Bommai said Karnataka is all set to implement National Education Policy 2020 announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and government order is already issued. “The initiative of several engineering colleges to teach Kannada is a welcome move in this regard,” he added.

