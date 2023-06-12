Will Increase KSRTC Buses in Udupi – Laxmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: “The strength of the state-run KSRTC buses is very low in the Udupi district and efforts will be made to increase their numbers by drawing the attention of the government”, said Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment.

She was speaking to media persons on Sunday, June 11, 2023, after launching the ‘Shakti’ scheme, facilitating free travel for women in state-owned buses, and said that increasing the number of KSRTC buses in Udupi will help women derive the full benefit of the government’s mobility scheme for women.

She also noted that there is a demand for re-starting the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) bus services and increasing their services, which will be looked into.

In Udupi district, the number of private and government buses is less. Since only 95 buses ply in Udupi Hebbalkar said that she would speak to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister to increase the number of buses.

The Griha Laxmi scheme – will be rolled out in the State on August 15. The monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 under this scheme, will be given to the woman head of every house be it BPL or APL card holders. The forms to apply for this scheme are still being drafted and will be released within two days. Eligible women can fill out the applications online, through the Child Development Project Officer, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department, or Anganwadi teachers. Filled forms should be submitted to the Gram One centres to avail of the benefit. There will not be any space for middlemen, Minister Laxmi said.

Replying to the query of how to get support from 5 BJP MLAs in Udupi, she said, “I am asking for the cooperation of all MLAs for the development of the district. I have come here to take Udupi district towards development. A woman has been made the in-charge minister for the Udupi district. So my focus will be on the development of the district. Along with this, there is also the responsibility of strengthening the District Congress Party”.

