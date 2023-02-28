Will keep on questioning Nitish Kumar, says RJD’s Sudhakar Singh

RJD MLA and former Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday asserted that he is guided by the 14 crore people of the state, and hence, will keep questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and raising the issues of farmers.

Patna: RJD MLA and former Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday asserted that he is guided by the 14 crore people of the state, and hence, will keep questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and raising the issues of farmers.

His statement came a day after Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav accused him of being guided by the BJP and the RSS and thus repeatedly giving statements against Nitish Kumar.

Questioned on the matter in the Assembly, Sudhakar Singh said: “Whatever I gave statements so far, all of them are in public domain. The people have elected me and sent me to Vidhan Sabha. Hence, I came here and asked questions related to their interest. I am guided by the people of Bihar and I don’t bother about the opinions of others. I will ask questions to the chief minister. If anyone criticises me, they are free to do so.”

Sudhakar Singh, during an event in his home district Kaimur, said: “Nitish Kumar is ‘modified’ now. He is influenced by the ideology of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and buys aircraft and helicopters worth crores of rupees for himself. If that money would expand into the agriculture sector or in any other sector, it would help poor people.”

“Nitish Kumar is not concerned about the farmers, he is concerned about his own chair. No one knew when he would execute his Paltimar programme,” he had said.

Like this: Like Loading...