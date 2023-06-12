Will keep watch on ‘Natakbaaji’ of K’taka govt on poll promises: C.T. Ravi

BJP’s Goa desk in-charge C.T. Ravi on Monday attacked the Karnataka government for hiking electricity tariff, saying that that his party will see for how long it will do ‘Natakbaaji’ over fulfilling poll promises.

Panaji: BJP’s Goa desk in-charge C.T. Ravi on Monday attacked the Karnataka government for hiking electricity tariff, saying that that his party will see for how long it will do ‘Natakbaaji’ over fulfilling poll promises.

Addressing a press conference here, Ravi said that there were multiple factors involved in BJP’s defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

“But we have secured our vote bank. Because of the ‘guarantee card’ of the Congress, they got votes in every booth. Had we worked like Narendra Modi, this wouldn’t have happened. It is our mistake. I accept it,” Ravi said.

He said that ‘free assurances’ from the guarantee card are also among the reasons to face defeat in Karnataka.

“We will see how long their ‘Natakbaaji’ goes on. Now the Congress government has hiked electricity tariff. Those who were getting a monthly bill of Rs 200 are now getting bills of Rs 500,” Ravi said.

According to Ravi, BJP will closely watch how the Congress government fulfils its poll promises, whether by hiking tariffs like electricity bill or by other means.

“The Congress doesn’t have the moral right to ask us nine questions. They ruled for more years than us,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...