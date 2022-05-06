Will lift palanquin with Dharmapuram Adheenam on it: TN BJP chief Annamalai



Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday announced that he would lift the palanquin with the Dharmapuram Adheenam Srilasri Masilamani Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal seated in it on May 22.

Opposing the DMK government’s ban on carrying of the Dharmapuram Adheenam Pontiff in a palanquin by other human beings, Annamalai said the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ is a ritual of several centuries.

According to Annamalai, the carrying of the Pontiff in a palanquin is not like the DMK party members carrying the ‘Gopalapuram Family’ on their shoulders.

Late DMK President and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi lived in the Gopalapuram area and hence the term ‘Gopalapuram Family’.

Attacking the DMK government, Annamalai said, the state government is anti-Tamil tradition and culture.

It is condemnable that by banning several century old traditions, the DMK government is trying to revive its failed policy, Annamalai said.

The ‘Pattina Pravesham’ is a several centuries old ritual of carrying the Dharmapuram Adheenam Pontiff in a palanquin by his disciples.

The Dravida Kazhagam had opposed the ritual saying that humans carrying another human in a palanquin is a violation of human rights.

The government’s ban order came after Governor R.N. Ravi had visited the mutt.

The DMK is against Ravi and has demanded his recall by the Central government in the Parliament earlier.